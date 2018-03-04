That Kid's Got Game: Oakland teen's dazzling display of aerial art

- Ellie Rossi has got game.

Our latest installment on That Kid's Got Game reminds us the human body is a fantastic machine capable of more than one likely imagines.

The athleticism, focus and mental fortitude involved in circus arts is beyond impressive. And what Rossi does on the ropes is nothing short of spectacular. The 15-year-old has been doing aerial arts and performing at the Kinetic Art Center in Oakland for seven years.

Rossi says she's liked to climb things since an young age. From trees to sign posts, she'd climb anything she could find. And so when her mom learned of circus arts and found the Kinetic Art Center, the two agreed it was a perfect match.

The facility offers classes designed for every level with the goal of producing inspiring circus, physical theatre and fitness programs. In addition to classes, they put on shows for the public. And from now until March 25, you can see The Magnificant Return, which is "an outrageously hilarious circus experience featuring aerialists, acrobats, jugglers, hand balancers, and clows." Visit their website for more details.

