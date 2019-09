- An officer at the Great Mall of the Bay Area saw someone who matched the description of a suspect in a morning prowling and theft incident Wednesday, leading to an arrest and the recovery of a bicycle.

Police were notified about a prowler in the backyard of a home in the 150 Block Millwater Court in Milpitas shortly after 6 a.m., but the subject had fled the scene on a stolen bicycle before they arrived three minutes after the report.

A man matching the description was spotted two hours later at the Great Mall, which is about three miles away.

Toan Phan Khanh Le, a 26-year-old San Jose resident already on probation in Santa Clara County for burglary and resisting and evading arrest, was arrested and the stolen bicycle was returned to the resident.

Le was booked into the Santa Clara County main jail for theft, prowling, possession of a controlled substance, a probation violation, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400.