class="wi wi-day-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 64°</span></a> </div> </div> People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/sports2">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/tech">Silicon Valley Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/california-wildfires">California Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ghost-ship-warehouse-fire">Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/video-kids-keep-playing-baseball-as-tornado-looms-in-background"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Tornado_swirls_behind_Little_League_team_0_7347437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="VIDEO: Kids keep playing baseball as tornado looms in background"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/video-kids-keep-playing-baseball-as-tornado-looms-in-background">VIDEO: Kids keep playing baseball as tornado looms in background</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/financially-worse-off-millennials-have-an-average-net-worth-of-8000-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="'Financially worse off' millennials have an average net worth of $8,000, study finds"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/financially-worse-off-millennials-have-an-average-net-worth-of-8000-study-finds">'Financially worse off' millennials have an average net worth of $8,000, study finds</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/business/apple-splits-itunes-software-on-macs-into-3-apps"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Apple splits iTunes software on Macs into 3 apps"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/business/apple-splits-itunes-software-on-macs-into-3-apps">Apple splits iTunes software on Macs into 3 apps</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/national-world-news/virginia-beach-gunman-s-resignation-email-gave-no-warning-of-shooting-official-says"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20VIRGINIA%20BEACH%20EMAIL_1559581287450.jpg_7346768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Virginia Beach gunman's resignation email gave no warning of shooting, official says"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/national-world-news/virginia-beach-gunman-s-resignation-email-gave-no-warning-of-shooting-official-says">Virginia Beach gunman's resignation email gave no warning of shooting, official says</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/video-kids-keep-playing-baseball-as-tornado-looms-in-background">VIDEO: Kids keep playing baseball as tornado looms in background</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/financially-worse-off-millennials-have-an-average-net-worth-of-8000-study-finds">'Financially worse off' millennials have an average net worth of $8,000, study finds</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/business/apple-splits-itunes-software-on-macs-into-3-apps">Apple splits iTunes software on Macs into 3 apps</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/national-world-news/virginia-beach-gunman-s-resignation-email-gave-no-warning-of-shooting-official-says">Virginia Beach gunman's resignation email gave no warning of shooting, official says</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/believe-it-or-not/ikea-launches-replica-furniture-from-the-simpsons-stranger-things-and-friends">IKEA launches replica furniture from ‘The Simpsons,' ‘Stranger Things' and ‘Friends'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/national-world-news/arkansas-remains-identified-as-4-year-old-maleah-davis">Child remains found in Arkansas identified as 4-year-old Maleah Davis</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/mornings">Mornings</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-launches-new-weather-app">Download the KTVU Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/surf-forecast">Surf Forecast</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> About Us <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">KTVU Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/what-s-on-fox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/jobs/jobs-at-ktvu">Jobs at KTVU</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact KTVU</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410561230" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410561230" data-article-version="1.0">‘This is the West Coast Eric Garner case:' Father dies after telling Hayward police he can't breathe</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-410561230" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=‘This is the West Coast Eric Garner case:' Father dies after telling Hayward police he can't breathe&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/this-is-the-west-coast-eric-garner-case-father-dies-after-telling-hayward-police-he-cant-breathe" data-title="‘This is the West Coast Eric Garner case:' Father dies after telling Hayward police he can't breathe" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/this-is-the-west-coast-eric-garner-case-father-dies-after-telling-hayward-police-he-cant-breathe" addthis:title="‘This is the West Coast Eric Garner case:' Father dies after telling Hayward police he can't breathe"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410561230.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410561230");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410561230-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410561230-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/FB_IMG_1559236886598_1559584207306_7347105_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410561230-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/FB_IMG_1559236886598_1559584207306_7347105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410561230-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="roy nelson jr.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/FB_IMG_1559236185696_1559584470752_7347122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410561230-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="roy nelson2.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/FB_IMG_1559236253586_1559584467527_7347120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410561230-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="roy nelson3.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/FB_IMG_1559236215361_1559584468142_7347121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410561230-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="roy nelson4.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-410561230-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/FB_IMG_1559236886598_1559584207306_7347105_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="roy nelson jr.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/FB_IMG_1559236185696_1559584470752_7347122_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="roy nelson2.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/FB_IMG_1559236253586_1559584467527_7347120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="roy nelson3.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:lisa.fernandez@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/this-is-the-west-coast-eric-garner-case-father-dies-after-telling-hayward-police-he-cant-breathe">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</a>, <a href="mailto:candice.nguyen@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/this-is-the-west-coast-eric-garner-case-father-dies-after-telling-hayward-police-he-cant-breathe">Candice Nguyen, KTVU</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:51AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:46PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410561230" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HAYWARD, Calif.</strong> - Video released as part of a <a href="https://www.scribd.com/document/412282075/Roy-Nelson-III-v-Hayward" target="_blank">federal wrongful death suit</a> shows the last moments of the life of a 42-year-old father who died in Hayward police detention after his family had called 911 for a mental health transport to the hospital.</p> <p>2 Investigates obtained four clips of video showing various angles from the morning of Dec. 19, 2015 where Roy Lee Nelson Jr. took his last breaths in the parking lot of Chabot College in Hayward. Nelson Jr. was suffering from schizophrenia and wanted help, the lawsuit states. Police arrived and called an ambulance. While waiting for paramedics, Nelson Jr. apparently became agitated, kicking the back of the patrol car, asking to get out. Police said they needed to restrain the 6-foot, 350-pound man face down on the ground to get him to stop kicking. Nelson Jr. died after telling officers that he couldn’t breathe.<br /> </p> <p><strong><u>WARNING! GRAPHIC VIDEO: Hawyard police video shows Roy Nelson saying "I can't breathe"</u></strong></p> <p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LnOckDc0-D8" width="640">

“This is the West Coast Eric Garner case,” Nelson’s civil rights attorney, Adante Pointer of the John Burris Law Firm, told 2 Investigates, referring to the man selling loose cigarettes who died in a New York City police chokehold in 2014. “Mr. Nelson literally said I cannot breathe. And the officer ignored his pleas. This was a man who was experiencing a medical emergency and he was treated as a criminal suspect. Just because you have a mental health issue, just because you have used some narcotics doesn't give police the right to kill you.”

The Alameda County Coroner found that Nelson Jr. died accidentally, a result of cardiac arrhythmia along with acute methamphetamine and amphetamine intoxication associated with physical exertion.

“I want justice,” his son, Roy Lee Nelson III, told 2 investigates in a recent interview. “I don’t want my dad to be thought of as how they’re trying to portray him. I want them to tell the truth.”

The city of Hayward declined to comment on the allegations citing pending litigation, city spokesman Chuck Finnie said.

Though the District Attorney did not conduct a formal review of the officers’ behavior, the officers involved in the case -- Michelle Hall, Nathanael Shannon, Matthew McCrea and John Padavana -- were cleared of wrongdoing by the department’s Internal Affairs investigators, according to Pointer.

Hayward has been fighting this lawsuit for the last three years, arguing that the officers acted reasonably given the circumstances. In court earlier this year, Hayward’s former deputy city attorney, Ray Rollan, argued that while Nelson Jr. was initially not considered a criminal, his behavior of “kicking the patrol car three times” in the parking lot of the college “necessitated” him being restrained in what is called a WRAP device. He argued that the police behavior was well within policy.

But in April, Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim ruled that the excessive force claims against the city and department can proceed to trial.

"I just cannot imagine a juror in this country saying after a person says he can't breathe and an officer knows Mr. Nelson is unconscious and then waits for a minute and 20 seconds and finding that appropriate…I just find that impossible to believe,” Kim told the lawyers at a summary judgement hearing. “I find it very, very difficult to believe that any juror, anywhere, is going to find Officer Shannon not liable for a violation of Fourth Amendment rights under these set of circumstances.”

The fact that Nelson Jr. died in police custody is not in dispute.

How and why he died -- and who or what is responsible -- is.

At the time of his death, Nelson III said his father was living at a court-mandated halfway house because of his history of drug use and mental issues. The coroner’s report also noted that Nelson Jr.’s ex-wife told police that he was easily intoxicated when he drank alcohol and was known to abuse methamphetamines.

But Nelson Jr.’s family is now also questioning the role that police tactics played leading up to his death: How did a call for medical help turn fatal?

His son thinks he knows the answer.

“It’s because he was black,” Nelson III said. “He and my mother called for help. And they basically saw him as a criminal and they treated him as they treat any other African-American.”

Nelson III, who has since moved to Modesto because he said his life irrevocably changed after his father died, is trying stay positive. He remembers his father as a playful man, who would race him when he was little at the Hayward BART station, who picked up odd handyman jobs to pay the bills, and who would joke with waitresses when he took the family out to restaurants.

But his dad also had his demons.

“My Pops was a very loving person,” Nelson III said. “He tries to keep it positive. But he is a man with struggles.”

Here’s what can be pieced together about the case, after conducting interviews, reviewing court records and a coroner’s report and listening to audio of some of the summary judgement hearing earlier this year:

At 1:06 a.m. that morning, Nelson Jr.’s ex-wife called 911 asking for help. He was having a schizophrenic episode and needed some help. Police showed up at his door and he voluntarily went with them, according to the lawsuit. He was trying to get to St. Rose Hospital, 1.7 miles from his home.

It’s common practice, the lawsuit contends, for police officers to summon paramedics to transport “5150” psychiatric patients. But “for unknown reasons,” the suit states, police did not wait for an ambulance and instead drove Nelson Jr. to the college parking lot. Pointer said Nelson Jr. was there for about 20 to 30 minutes waiting for paramedics to pick him up.

The video clips show the spot at Chabot College Parking Lot G where police had stopped to wait. Officers can be heard talking about waiting for a medical transport for Nelson, and it sounds as if at least two ambulances were called, but didn’t come immediately. In testimony, Hayward’s former deputy city attorney noted that the Paramedics Plus ambulance was late in arriving.

At this point, Nelson seems to suffer from what appears to a panic attack in the back of the patrol car. His face was distraught. His sweatshirt was drenched in sweat. The video shows that he was kicking the back of the gated area from the back seat. He reached one hand out of the partially open patrol car window, stretching his fingers outward.

“Open the door,” Nelson is heard asking. “Open the door, please. “

Through the window of the car, an officer points his finger at Nelson and says, “I told you not to kick.” Another officer tells him to stop waggling his fingers. “Will you let me out?” Nelson asked.

“When the ambulance gets here,” the officer answered.

But Nelson Jr. didn’t want to be in the back of the car any longer. And while he said “yes” and “please,” he also didn’t obey police commands to stop kicking. St. Rose Hospital was one mile away, Nelson’s lawyers pointed out, but police decided he was a risk and they took him out of the car. There is much discussion among the officers about how to best put him in a WRAP restraint.

The video shows it was difficult to get Nelson Jr. on the ground, face down on his stomach. An officer puts a knee in Nelson’s back to force his large body into the Velcro straps. The deputy city attorney testified that police officers said Nelson Jr. tensed up his body, making it hard to put the WRAP on. Nelson Jr.’s attorneys contend he did everything police asked him to do.

“I can’t breathe,” Nelson tells police in the video.

One officer responds, “You’ll be all right.” Another says, “he’s breathing.”

“Stop resisting,” an officer tells him. Nelson Jr. is heard whimpering.

There is more back and forth.

Finally, Nelson’s body is turned over and he is limp. “Check his breathing,” an officer says.

Officers do not perform CPR but check his pulse. They seem to find it, at least for a while. One officer notes his sweatshirt got tight around his neck. Nelson Jr. continues to lie on the ground motionless. Police discuss what to do. They shake him. No one administers First Aid.

At 2:45 a.m., an ambulance arrived. Paramedics perform CPR.

At 3:10 a.m., Nelson was admitted to St. Rose. He was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m.

Nelson Jr.’s son said he wakes up every morning thinking about how his father died and how he feels the public still doesn’t the truth about what happened. He hopes that will come out at trial.

“What if the same thing happened to someone in your family?” Nelson III asked rhetorically of the police officers. “Would you want it covered up?

He said he wishes he could go back to the way things were before. He wonders if he will ever recover.

“I take everything so serious now since it happened,” he said. “With him, I used to enjoy stuff and I don’t even remember the feeling any more. I miss him. I struggle every day about it.”

READ: Federal lawsuit filed by Nelson Jr.'s son and response by the city of Hayward:

