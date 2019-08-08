For the 12th year, Outside Lands music, food and comedy festival will bring the noise to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, but with the recent tragedy in Gilroy and other mass shootings across the country, officials say security will be tight this weekend.

San Francisco’s biggest music festival kicks off Friday. Concert organizers and city officials said because of the incidents in Dayton, El Paso and at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, they will be adding a second security fence around the festival ground’s perimeter.

SFPD Chief Bill Scott said the force is used to providing staff at large-scale events, “However, in light of what’s on everybody’s mind, we want everybody to know you’re going to see a lot of police officers.”