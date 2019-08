- A three-alarm fire broke out early Friday morning at a large Oakland warehouse, comprised of working artisans, but despite the flames and smoke that could be seen on the nearby Interstate Highway 880, there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Deputy Chief Nick Luby said there are 37 artisans in the warehouse who are part of a collective called m0xy (with a zero,) which used to be Eandi Metal Works at 976 23rd Avenue at East 11th Street.

He said 10 of the businesses were affected when the fire broke out about 6:30 a.m. but there were no "live-work" spaces, so no one had been formally living there. And the master lease tenant of the building told firefighters that no one was inside during the fire, so there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Luby described the shops in the space: Bronzing shops, metal working shops, and a business that makes tree houses. "They are unique businesses, but commercial in nature," Luby said.

After the Ghost Ship Fire in 2016, several artists moved into the space, calling their collective, m0xy (with a zero), according to Oakland Magazine.

The goal behind the 18,000-square-foot open-air industrial hub was to train artists to become entrepreneurs, the magazine reported, so that they could earn a living doing what they love to do and also still afford to live in the Bay Area.

The Ghost Ship warehouse, also located in the Fruitvale District, had been illegally converted to a live-work space and claimed the lives of 36 artists at party when a fire broke out. The fire also reignited the debate over housing and gentrification, highlighting the lack of affordable spaces, especially for artists.

On Friday, Kasandra O'Dell, was dropping her husband off at the Fruitvale BART station, when she saw the flames from the latest warehouse fire.

She said she saw a couple who has a business inside the warehouse. The woman was in tears, O'Dell said, and she told her that she and her husband created art for Burning Man festivals.

With the Ghost Ship fire still on her mind, O'Dell said that seeing a warehouse fire is something that haunts her.

"It's very scary and very emotional to keep seeing this happening in this way," she said. "This is not the first warehouse that went down."

The fire at the former metal works warehouse broke out exactly 980 days after Oakland's deadliest blaze. Meanwhile, a jury has now deliberated for about a week in that case, where the master tenant and creative director of that space are charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. A verdict is expected any day.

