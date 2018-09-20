San Francisco fire crews rescue three off cliff, in bay at Aquatic Park

San Francisco fire crews rescued three people early Thursday morning, two of whom were stuck on a cliff and one who was found in the chilly bay, where temperatures are only about 50 degrees. Sept. 20, 2018

Fire department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said that a woman called 911 at 5:20 a.m. saying that she and her friends were lost and needed help. But she had no idea where they were and didn't have her bearings.

The US Park Police and San Francisco police also fanned out to try and find the group. About 5:50 a.m., the chief from Battalion 1 found them just above the pump house at Aquatic Park. He said it's a steep area, protected by a barrier, the three must have crossed it.

Crews found one of the friends unconscious in the water and took that man to the trauma center at General Hospital. The other two, a man and a woman, were rescued off the cliff and were taken to the hospital in stable condition, Baxter said. "They seem to be doing OK."

As for why the group was in an area that was barricaded, Baxter said the US Park police will investigate, as this is federal property. "We want to know how and why there were down there," Baxter said.

He added that people who visit this area should stay on the hiking trails and far away from the cliffs. "And when you have barriers," Baxter said, "stay behind them."