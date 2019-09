- Two suspected auto burglars were arrested after a search of a San Mateo neighborhood early Thursday morning, police said.

A resident of the 4000 block of George Avenue called police after he noticed two men casing for unlocked cars.

The man activated his car alarm, which scared off the would-be thieves, and called police.

Police searched the neighborhood and saw two men driving away in a Dodge Durango.

Officers pulled them over around 4 a.m. outside a 7-Eleven on Laurie Meadows Drive and found them with stolen property from an unlocked car and other possibly stolen items, police said.

Both men were arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail on suspicion of theft and conspiracy.

They were identified as Christopher Jongejan, 29, of San Mateo and Frank Volonoski, 21, of San Carlos.