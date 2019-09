- There is a nationwide recall involving the popular gluten free brand, Udi's.

The Food and Drug Administration is recalling Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns, stemming from concerns that the product may contain small pieces of plastic that came from a dough scraper.

The FDA said Udi's parent company, Conagra, voluntarily recalled the buns after discovering a dough scraper inadvertently ended up in the production process for a small amount of the product.

The recall covers a limited quantity of Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns, roughly 2,200 cases, sold nationwide, according to the FDA.

The buns affected are sold in clear plastic bags with the UPC code 00-6-98997-80913-5 and the bag closure code 191971U. (The UPC is located on the back of the bag in the lower right corner. The bag closure code can be found on the hard plastic closure for the bag.)

The FDA said consumers who have purchased the buns should not eat them and advised they either throw away the product or return it to the store where it was purchased.

As of Monday, there were no reports of injuries or anyone getting ill related to the recall.