Missing 49ers fan accidentally drowned in salt water, coroner says

- An uncle of the missing 49ers fan posted on Facebook that the body found in a marina over the weekend is that of his nephew, 32-year-old Ian Powers.

“Honestly, there isn't enough time in life to grieve enough for Ian,” Sean Patrick Powers posted on Facebook late Monday night. “We are still awaiting the coroner's report for the cause of death. He was found about a mile away from the Alviso harbor. From the bloating, he had probably been in the water since Monday night.”

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner confirmed the identification later on Tuesday and said Powers died by salt water drowning. The coroner also ruled the death an accident, according to a news release from Santa Clara police, who have now officially closed Powers' missing persons case.

Powers, who was visiting from Washington state, went missing last Monday night during the 49ers vs. New York Giants football game at Levi’s Stadium when he never returned from the bathroom, his girlfriend told police.

Stadium cameras caught Powers exiting the parking lot on foot. His car was found in the stadium parking lot that night.

His family said Powers was an Army veteran and the definition of reliable. They don’t understand what happened or how he ended up in the Alviso Marina after a fisherman found his body in the water on Saturday.

Powers worked at HotStart in Spokane, Washington, where the CEO of the company, Terry Judge, said in a statement: "Our hearts are very heavy as we grieve. It is hard to imagine not having him here. He was very friendly, talented, dependable and fun to be around. We will miss him very much."