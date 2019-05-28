A Sarasota County man with a metal detector found something that is likely worth than buried treasure to its owner: A miniature urn hanging from a necklace, appearing to contain the ashes of someone's mother.

Shawn Rauch, who is part of a metal detecting group, was searching the water off of Siesta Beach Sunday for a ring someone had lost. Around sunset, he was ready to give up.

"We're at the very end, the sun is down and I start walking back from the sand bar and I'm going to head straight to the car," he said Tuesday. "I'm walking through the channel. I'm up to my chin in the water and I get this sweet tone in my metal detector."