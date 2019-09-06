< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2 Investigates
Bay Area People
Sports
Silicon Valley Tech
California Wildfires
Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/us-health-officials-report-new-vaping-deaths-repeat-warning">US health officials report new vaping deaths, repeat warning</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/juror-in-ghost-ship-trial-shares-details-of-deliberations-verdict"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Ghost_Ship_juror_speaks_out_0_7644221_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Juror in Ghost Ship trial shares details of deliberations, verdict"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/juror-in-ghost-ship-trial-shares-details-of-deliberations-verdict">Juror in Ghost Ship trial shares details of deliberations, verdict</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/rally-held-for-woman-with-genetic-disorder-who-fears-deportation"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Rally_held_for_woman_with_genetic_disord_0_7644376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Rally held for woman with genetic disorder who fears deportation"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/rally-held-for-woman-with-genetic-disorder-who-fears-deportation">Rally held for woman with genetic disorder who fears deportation</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/metallica-sf-symphony-to-take-stage-at-chase-center-s-inaugural-event"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Metallica__SF_Symphony_to_take_stage_at__0_7644219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Metallica, SF Symphony to take stage at Chase Center's inaugural event"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/metallica-sf-symphony-to-take-stage-at-chase-center-s-inaugural-event">Metallica, SF Symphony to take stage at Chase Center's inaugural event</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/us-health-officials-report-new-vaping-deaths-repeat-warning">US health officials report new vaping deaths, repeat warning</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/juror-in-ghost-ship-trial-shares-details-of-deliberations-verdict">Juror in Ghost Ship trial shares details of deliberations, verdict</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/rally-held-for-woman-with-genetic-disorder-who-fears-deportation">Rally held for woman with genetic disorder who fears deportation</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/metallica-sf-symphony-to-take-stage-at-chase-center-s-inaugural-event">Metallica, SF Symphony to take stage at Chase Center's inaugural event</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/thieves-strike-hillsdale-shopping-center-in-latest-apple-store-burglary">Thieves strike Hillsdale Shopping Center in latest Apple Store burglary</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/weekend-runway-closures-at-sfo-will-trigger-delays">Weekend runway closures at SFO will trigger delays</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/zip-trips">Zip Trips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/morning-recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/us-health-officials-report-new-vaping-deaths-repeat-warning"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Vaping_related_deaths_on_the_rise__healt_0_7644831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="US health officials report new vaping deaths, repeat warning"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/us-health-officials-report-new-vaping-deaths-repeat-warning">US health officials report new vaping deaths, repeat warning</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/juror-in-ghost-ship-trial-shares-details-of-deliberations-verdict"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Ghost_Ship_juror_speaks_out_0_7644221_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Juror in Ghost Ship trial shares details of deliberations, verdict"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/juror-in-ghost-ship-trial-shares-details-of-deliberations-verdict">Juror in Ghost Ship trial shares details of deliberations, verdict</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/rally-held-for-woman-with-genetic-disorder-who-fears-deportation"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Rally_held_for_woman_with_genetic_disord_0_7644376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Rally held for woman with genetic disorder who fears deportation"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/rally-held-for-woman-with-genetic-disorder-who-fears-deportation">Rally held for woman with genetic disorder who fears deportation</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/metallica-sf-symphony-to-take-stage-at-chase-center-s-inaugural-event"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Metallica__SF_Symphony_to_take_stage_at__0_7644219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Metallica, SF Symphony to take stage at Chase Center's inaugural event"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/metallica-sf-symphony-to-take-stage-at-chase-center-s-inaugural-event">Metallica, SF Symphony to take stage at Chase Center's inaugural event</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/us-health-officials-report-new-vaping-deaths-repeat-warning">US health officials report new vaping deaths, repeat warning</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/juror-in-ghost-ship-trial-shares-details-of-deliberations-verdict">Juror in Ghost Ship trial shares details of deliberations, verdict</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/rally-held-for-woman-with-genetic-disorder-who-fears-deportation">Rally held for woman with genetic disorder who fears deportation</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/metallica-sf-symphony-to-take-stage-at-chase-center-s-inaugural-event">Metallica, SF Symphony to take stage at Chase Center's inaugural event</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/thieves-strike-hillsdale-shopping-center-in-latest-apple-store-burglary">Thieves strike Hillsdale Shopping Center in latest Apple Store burglary</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/weekend-runway-closures-at-sfo-will-trigger-delays">Weekend runway closures at SFO will trigger delays</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-launches-new-weather-app">Download the KTVU Weather Download the KTVU Weather App
Traffic
Surf Forecast <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427784945" data-article-version="1.0">US health officials report new vaping deaths, repeat warning</h1>
</header> US health officials report new vaping deaths, repeat warning warning"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427784945.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var <figure class="story-media">
<div id="storyPlayer_427784945_427786004_138544"></div> Federal health officials are now reporting more than 400 cases of a mysterious illness linked to vaping. KTVU's Greg Liggins spoke with a Bay Area doctor about the concerns and how the medical community is urging those who vape to stop. 06 2019 10:29PM Posted Sep 06 2019 10:47PM PDT
Video Posted Sep 06 2019 10:29PM PDT fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 10:47PM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-427784945"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 10:29PM PDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-427784945" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427784945-427785689"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Vaping_related_deaths_on_the_rise__healt_0_7644831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Vaping_related_deaths_on_the_rise__healt_0_7644831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Vaping_related_deaths_on_the_rise__healt_0_7644831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Vaping_related_deaths_on_the_rise__healt_0_7644831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Vaping_related_deaths_on_the_rise__healt_0_7644831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427784945-427785689" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Vaping_related_deaths_on_the_rise__healt_0_7644831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Vaping_related_deaths_on_the_rise__healt_0_7644831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Vaping_related_deaths_on_the_rise__healt_0_7644831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Vaping_related_deaths_on_the_rise__healt_0_7644831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Vaping_related_deaths_on_the_rise__healt_0_7644831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427784945" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>By MIKE STOBBE<br /> AP Medical Writer</p> <p>NEW YORK (AP) -- U.S. health officials on Friday again urged people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses.</p> <p>Officials have identified about 450 possible cases, including as many as five deaths, in 33 states. The count includes newly reported deaths in California, Indiana and Minnesota.</p> <p>No single vaping device, liquid or ingredient has been tied to all the illnesses, officials said. Many of the sickened -- but not all -- were people who said they had been vaping THC, the chemical that gives marijuana its high. Many are teens. </p> <p>Health officials have only been counting certain lung illnesses in which the person had vaped within three months. Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the body apparently reacting to a caustic substance that someone breathed in. Symptoms have included shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain and vomiting. </p> <p>The illnesses have all surfaced this year, and the number has been growing quickly in the last month as more states have begun investigations. A week ago, U.S. officials pegged the number at 215 possible cases in 25 states. </p> <p>It's unclear whether such illnesses were happening before this year.</p> <p>"We're all wondering if this is new or just newly recognized," Dr. Dana Meaney-Delman of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told reporters Friday. </p> <p>An Illinois health official, Dr. Jennifer Layden, said officials there don't know when such illnesses first began, but she said there has been a marked increase since spring.</p> <p>Deaths previously were reported in Illinois and Oregon . </p> <p>Indiana officials said the person who died there was an adult, but they didn't say when it happened or release other details. Health officials in Los Angeles said they were investigating a vaping death as well. And Minnesota health officials said that state's first known vaping-related death was a person over 65 years with a history of lung problems who had vaped illicit THC products and died in August. </p> <p>Recent attention has been focused on devices, liquids, refill pods and cartridges that are not sold in stores. </p> <p>New York state has focused its investigation on an ingredient called Vitamin E acetate, which has been used to thicken marijuana vape juice but is considered dangerous if heated and inhaled. State investigators have found the substance in 13 cartridges collected from eight patients. In several cases, the ingredient made up more than half of the liquid in the cartridge. </p> <p>CDC officials said they are looking at several ingredients, including Vitamin E acetate. But Meaney-Delman added that no single factor has been seen in every case.</p> <p>Also Friday, the New England Journal of Medicine released a series of articles that give medical details about cases reported in Illinois, Wisconsin and Utah.</p> <p>An article on 53 illnesses in Illinois and Wisconsin noted that nearly one-fifth of the cases were people who said they vaped nicotine and not anything that contained THC or CBD oil.</p> <p>For that reason, doctors and health officials are continuing to suggest people stay away from all vaping products until the investigation establishes exactly what's at the root of the illnesses.</p> <p>Meaney-Delman said avoiding vaping is "the primary means of preventing this severe lung disease."</p> <p>It's not yet clear what impact the recent illnesses are having on vaping rates, but some health officials are hoping more Americans will become wary.</p> <p>There's been a split among public health experts about the value of vaping nicotine. Some argue e-cigarettes are not as lethal as conventional cigarettes and can be a valuable aide to smokers trying to kick the habit. </p> <p>But others say studies have not established that adult smokers who try vaping end up quitting smoking long term. And they fear that kids who might never have picked up cigarettes are taking up vaping.</p> <p>The National Association of County and City Health Officials "has long been cautious about endorsing e-cigarettes even before the recent spate of illnesses, because little scientific evidence exists to show that e-cigarettes and other nicotine delivery devices are effective cessation devices," spokeswoman Adriane Casalotti said in a statement.</p> <p>The states reporting vaping-related lung illnesses to the CDC are Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.<br /> <br /> ------<br /> <br /> AP reporters Tom Davies in Indianapolis, Doug Glass in Minneapolis, Matthew Perrone in Washington, and Carla K. Johnson in Seattle contributed to this report.<br /> <br /> ------<br /> <br /> The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/golden%20gate%20park%20mountain%20lion%20raw%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_19.43.29.26_1567828498263.png_7644708_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/golden%20gate%20park%20mountain%20lion%20raw%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_19.43.29.26_1567828498263.png_7644708_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/golden%20gate%20park%20mountain%20lion%20raw%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_19.43.29.26_1567828498263.png_7644708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/golden%20gate%20park%20mountain%20lion%20raw%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_19.43.29.26_1567828498263.png_7644708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mountain&#x20;lion&#x20;alert&#x20;posted&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Golden&#x20;Gate&#x20;Park&#x20;September&#x20;6&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>2 confirmed mountain lion sightings in San Francisco parks since August</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/juror-in-ghost-ship-trial-shares-details-of-deliberations-verdict" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Ghost_Ship_juror_speaks_out_0_7644221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Ghost_Ship_juror_speaks_out_0_7644221_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Ghost_Ship_juror_speaks_out_0_7644221_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Ghost_Ship_juror_speaks_out_0_7644221_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Ghost_Ship_juror_speaks_out_0_7644221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Juror in Ghost Ship trial shares details of deliberations, verdict</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/rally-held-for-woman-with-genetic-disorder-who-fears-deportation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Rally_held_for_woman_with_genetic_disord_0_7644376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Rally_held_for_woman_with_genetic_disord_0_7644376_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Rally_held_for_woman_with_genetic_disord_0_7644376_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Rally_held_for_woman_with_genetic_disord_0_7644376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Rally_held_for_woman_with_genetic_disord_0_7644376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rally held for woman with genetic disorder who fears deportation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/metallica-sf-symphony-to-take-stage-at-chase-center-s-inaugural-event" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Metallica__SF_Symphony_to_take_stage_at__0_7644219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Metallica__SF_Symphony_to_take_stage_at__0_7644219_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Metallica__SF_Symphony_to_take_stage_at__0_7644219_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Metallica__SF_Symphony_to_take_stage_at__0_7644219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Metallica__SF_Symphony_to_take_stage_at__0_7644219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Metallica, SF Symphony to take stage at Chase Center's inaugural event</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/agency-reverses-course-on-trump-s-alabama-hurricane-claim" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/Getty-Trump-Dorian-Alabama-NOAA-sharpie_1567816861074_7644216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/Getty-Trump-Dorian-Alabama-NOAA-sharpie_1567816861074_7644216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/Getty-Trump-Dorian-Alabama-NOAA-sharpie_1567816861074_7644216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/Getty-Trump-Dorian-Alabama-NOAA-sharpie_1567816861074_7644216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, President Donald Trump references a map while talking to reporters following a briefing from officials about Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office at the White House September 04, 2019. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) 