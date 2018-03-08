Vallejo police looking for driver after 18-year-old woman killed while walking on sidewalk

- The driver of GMC Suburban ran away from a collision that killed an 18-year-old woman Wednesday afternoon in Vallejo, police said.

Someone called police at 3:43 p.m. to report the collision on Vervais Avenue near Fleming Avenue East.

When officers got there they determined that a 1994 GMC Suburban was traveling north on Vervais Avenue and stopped close to Elna Drive. Police said the vehicle rolled backwards on Vervais as the driver was inside.

It appeared the driver tried to negotiate the corner at Fleming Avenue East but the SUV left the road and hit the woman who was walking on the sidewalk.

The SUV kept going, overturned and stopped on the opposite sidewalk. Police said the woman who was struck suffered severe injuries. She was taken to a hospital and died.

Police said she was a Vallejo resident and her name won't be released until her family is told.

Police are investigating the collision and anyone with information is asked to call Officer Waylon Boyce at (707) 648-4013. Refer to case No. 18-2714.

