Vehicle strikes elderly pedestrians at Geary & 21st in San Francisco

- San Francisco Fire Department is alerting to avoid the area of Geary Boulevard and 21st Avenue after two vehicles were involved in an accident this afternoon and then two elderly pedestrians were struck as a result. At least one of the pedestrians has life-threatening injuries and is suffering internal bleeding. The other elderly pedestrian has been sent to a trauma center.

San Francisco Police Officer Grace Gatpandan said at 3:45 p.m., a box truck made an illegal turn and crashed into a vehicle with a family of five. They have all sustained minor injuries and will be released, according to SFFD. Their ages range from pre-teens to adults.

The driver and the occupants of the box truck are on the scene with police.

The fire department first tweeted about the accident at 3:49 p.m..

The public is asked to avoid the area and clear lanes for ambulances.

