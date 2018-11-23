Ferry vessel crashes into SF Ferry Building (video)

Ferry crashes into SF Ferry Building. Photo: @verytiffany/twitter Ferry crashes into SF Ferry Building. Photo: @verytiffany/twitter

- Two people suffered minor injuries after a ferry vessel crashed into a loading dock at the San Francisco Ferry Building Friday afternoon, according to Golden Gate Ferry. Video shows a ferry crashing into a loading dock at the Ferry Building in San Francisco on Friday afternoon.

Golden Gate Ferry confirmed "The San Francisco Vessel" was involved in the collision at Gate B around 2 p.m. The San Francisco bound ferry was traveling from Larkspur and had 53 passengers onboard, officials said.

One passenger was treated at the scene for a bruised hip and another suffered injuries to their back, but declined medical treatment. Both the boat and the dock sustained damage, which was originally expected to cause delays, though service resumed seamlessly.

"It's a light travel day so we're not having an service delays or disruptions," said Priya Clemens with Golden Gate Bridge District.

The vessel's crew members will be debriefed and tested for drugs and alcohol, which Clemens said is standard protocol during such incidents. While Clemens said the cause of the crash appears to be mechanical, an investigation is underway and could take days.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

