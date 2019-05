- Fallen military members were honored on Memorial Day at the Golden Gate National Cemetery’s annual Memorial Day ceremony.

The gathering is similar every year, a military band plays and speakers honor the lives lost, but every year the emotions feel fresh for the crowd of people paying their respects.

Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno is one of many across the country holding Memorial Day ceremonies to remember the military men and women who died in active duty.

“It feels like I’m walking among giants here I respect them so much,” said Chris Johnson with Cal Flowers.

His company partnered with the Memorial Day Flowers Foundation to put flowers on 12,500 gravesites.

Thanks to volunteers and the Golden Gate Young Marines, within hours thousands of flowers were placed right next to American flags already planted days earlier by Scouts BSA.

“It does feels significant for me, gives me pride, makes me proud that I’m still keeping their spirit alive,” said Young Marine Sergeant Justin Harris.

The gestures, no matter how big or small, show how respected brave servicemen and women are on this Memorial Day.