VTA announces free rides on New Year's Eve and day

- Santa Clara County's Valley Transportation Authority will be providing free rides throughout their system beginning at 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve and extending through New Year's Day.

These extended services will also be available on VTA Express bus line 181 and the light rail. VTA has extended this option to the public as a reminder not to drink and drive.

"If you have plans to kick off the New Year with a little 'bubbly,' VTA wants to remind you to please not drink and drive," VTA communications spokeswoman Stacy Hendler Ross said in a statement.

VTA outreach teams will be stationed throughout service line stops on New Year's Day to educate riders about fare changes starting in the new year. They will continue to be present until Jan. 4 to answer any questions.

VTA encourages all riders to ride public transit as their New Year's resolution.

"Benefits can include less stress, reduced emissions, increased exercise getting to and from the station and more time to focus on you," spokeswoman Holly Perez said.

For more information, visit www.vta.org or call the communications team at (408) 464-7810.