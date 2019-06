- Walnut Creek police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Orchard Lane and Arlene Lane, a neighborhood of single-family houses about a half-mile south of Kaiser Permanente Medical Center.

No other details, including whether anyone was killed or injured, were released.

Walnut Creek police released the information on Twitter at 6:39 p.m. Sunday.

