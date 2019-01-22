Walnut Creek police search for robbery suspect

- A robbery was reported late Tuesday morning at a pizza restaurant in Walnut Creek, police said.

The robbery was reported around 11:25 a.m. at the Mountain Mike's Pizza restaurant at 1817 Ygnacio Valley Road.

The suspect was last seen in a white Ford Focus van with license plate No. 8EGY745 heading east on Ygnacio Valley Road, according to police.

Police have released a photo of the van. If someone sees it, police are asking to not approach it or contact the driver but instead should call police dispatch at (925) 935-6400 and refer to case No. 19-2397.

