Warriors have yet to pay Oakland $1M for parades in 2017, 2015: report

- The city of Oakland feted the Golden State Warriors throughout its downtown after the team won its second NBA Championship in June.

At the time, co-owner Joe Lacob said he recognized “times were hard” for Oakland and that the team would pay for “every dollar of the parade.”

But the team has not yet paid anything for this summer's parade or for the 2015 parade either, according to the East Bay Express. In all, the city claims that the Warriors owe $1,060,174 for the 2015 and 2017 parades.

The Warriors did not respond to multiple requests to the Express. But in a phone interview with KTVU on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said, “we haven’t seen a final invoice yet,” indicating the team and the city were still in talks about the price.

The Express obtained a bill however, where the word “final” is written on it.

According to the Express, the city of Oakland submitted an $815,896 bill to the Warriors on July 19, requesting payment by Aug. 18 for all of the costs related to this year’s celebration. The city also billed the Warriors for the 2015 parade celebrating that year’s championship. The Warriors never reimbursed Oakland for police overtime and public works crews that facilitated the 2015 event. According to city records, the total cost for the 2015 festivities was $244,278, the Express reported.

The cost of the parade was so much higher in 2017 because officials felt like they needed greater safety precautions, and it was attended by about 500,000 more people, the Express reported.

Oakland doesn’t have much recourse if the Warriors don’t pay, the Express reported, because Oakland and the Warriors didn’t sign any kind of contract.

The Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers both those years.