Watch: Lake Tahoe woman scares off bear by yelling at it

Credit: Brittany Christensen

- Many of us remember that extra stern voice mom used when she meant business. Well, a bear in Lake Tahoe apparently understood how serious a woman was when she used her "don't mess with mom" voice as the large animal approached her front porch.

Cell phone video shows the large black bear ambling up toward Brittany Christensen's house. You can hear her then react by repeating, "No, no no no, NO! Go! Go away!"

That was enough to send the bear promptly turning around and trotting off in the other direction.

It appears Christensen did the right thing to ward off the animal.

Experts say when encountering a bear at your residence, you should act territorial and don't be afraid to make noise. Go ahead and yell at the animal and stomp your feet.

Christensen later joked she wished that tactic was as effective when used on her own kids.