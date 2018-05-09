Woman dies in fall from WB I-80 ramp after crash in Oakland

- A woman died tonight following a fall from an Interstate Highway 80 transition ramp in Oakland, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

The fall occurred after a collision involving at least two vehicles, which was reported at about 8:30 p.m., on the westbound Highway 80 transition ramp to southbound Interstate Highway 880.

A Sig-alert was issued at 8:58 p.m. because the transition ramp is closed and CHP officials do not know when the ramp will reopen.

CHP officials suggest using eastbound Interstate Highway 580 to westbound Interstate Highway 980 to southbound Interstate 880 as an alternate route.

This is a breaking news story.