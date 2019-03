- A woman's body was found Monday morning at Fort Funston.

Crews responded to a report at 8 a.m. of a woman's body on the beach.

The woman's body was found approximately one-quarter mile south of Sloat Boulevard.

The United States Park Police is the lead agency for this investigation. The identity and cause of death are still under investigation.

This news comes after a woman was buried in a landslide at Fort Funston in February.

In that case, Kyra Sunshine Scarlet, was presumed dead. Her family believed her body had been swept to sea.

Additional details about the identity of the body found Monday have not yet been released.