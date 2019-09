- Health authorities announced Friday they are investigating Los Angeles County's first known death associated with vaping a marijuana product, and 10 other cases of lung injury have been reported that are potentially linked to the use of cannabis vapes.

No single vaping device, liquid or ingredient has been tied to all the illnesses, officials said. Many of the sickened -- but not all -- were people who said they had been vaping THC, the chemical that gives marijuana its high. Many are teens.

Public health officials in Oregon said Wednesday that a person who recently died of a severe respiratory illness had used an electronic cigarette containing marijuana oil from a legal dispensary, the second death linked to vaping nationwide and the first tied to a vaping product bought at a pot shop.

Dr. Wilson Tsai of Bass Medical Group joined Claudine Wong during Mornings on Two to weigh in on this relatively new health crisis. Watch Claudine's interview in the video below.