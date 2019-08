- With hot weather in the East Bay this week, several cities in the Bay Area will have places open to keep cool.

Alameda County

Oakland

North Oakland Senior Center

5714 Martin Luther King Jr Way

St. Vincent DePaul Center

2272 San Pablo Ave.

*Not air-conditioned but water and a place in the shade.

Fruitvale-San Antonio Senior Center

3301 E 12th St. Ste. 201

Asian Branch Library

388 9th St./Franklin Street

César E. Chávez Branch Library

3301 E.12th St. 2nd Floor

Brookfield Branch Library

9255 Edes Ave.

Diamond Branch Library

3565 Fruitvale Ave.

Eastmont Branch Library

7200 Bancroft Ave. Ste. 211

Piedmont Avenue Branch

80 Echo Ave. and Piedmont Avenue

Eastmont Town Center Shopping Mall

7200 Bancroft Ave.

Berkeley

Berkeley Drop-In Center (BDIC)

3234 Adeline St.

BOSS Multi-Agency Service Center (MASC)

1931 Center St.

Women's Daytime Drop-In Center

2218 Acton St.

*Women and children only

Youth Spirit Artwork

1740 Alcatraz Ave.

*Berkeley Youth under 24 yrs

Berkeley Central Library

2090 Kittredge St.

Berkeley Claremont Library

2940 Benvenue Ave.

Berkeley West Branch Library

1125 University Ave.

South Berkeley Senior Center

2939 Ellis St.

Alameda

Alameda Free Library

1550 Oak St.

Mastick Senior Center

1155 Santa Clara Ave.

Bay Farm Island Library

3221 Mecartney Road

Albany

Albany Library

1247 Marin Ave.

Albany Community Center

1249 Marin Ave.

Albany Senior Center

846 Masonic Ave.

Emeryville

Emeryville Senior Center

4321 Salem St.

San Leandro

San Leandro Public Library

300 Estudillo Ave.

Marina Community Center

15301 Wicks Blvd.

Ashland Community Center

1530 167th Ave.

REACH Ashland Youth Center

16355 E.14th St.

*Youth drop-in center and services

Manor Branch Library

1241 Manor Blvd.

Mulford-Marina Branch Library

13699 Aurora Drive

San Leandro Senior Community Center

13909 E.14th St.

South Branch Library

14799 E.14th St.

Bayfair Center Shopping Mall

15555 E.14th St. San Leandro

Castro Valley

Kenneth C. Aitken Senior Center

17800 Redwood Road

First Presbyterian Church

2490 Grove Ave. and Redwood Road

Castro Valley Library

3600 Norbridge Ave.

Castro Valley Community Center

18988 Lake Chabot Road

San Lorenzo

San Lorenzo Community Center

1970 Via Buena Vista

San Lorenzo Library

395 Paseo Grande

Contra Costa County

Concord

Concord Senior Citizens Center

2727 Parkside Circle

Concord Community Pool

3501 Cowell Road

Meadow Homes Spray Park

Sunshine Drive and Detroit Avenue

Brentwood

Community Center

35 Oak St.

Brentwood Senior Activity Center

193 Griffith Lane

Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa Clara County

Campbell

Campbell Community Center

1 W. Campbell Ave. Room E-44

Campbell Library

77 Harrison Ave.

Cupertino

Quinlan Community Center

10185 N. Stelling Road

Cupertino Library

10800 Torre Ave.

Gilroy

Gilroy Compassion Center

370 Tomkins Court

Gilroy Library

350 W. Sixth St.

St. Louise Regional Hospital

9400 No Name Uno

Valley Health Center Gilroy

7475 Camino Arroyo

Los Gatos

Los Gatos Library

100 Villa Ave.

Los Altos

Los Altos Library

13 S. San Antonio Road

Woodland Branch Library

1975 Grant Road

Milpitas

Milpitas Library

160 North Main St.

Community Center

457 Calaveras Boulevard

Barbara Lee Senior Center

40 N. Milpitas Boulevard

Sports Center

1325 E. Calaveras Boulevard

Valley Health Center Milpitas

143 North Main St.

Morgan Hill

Morgan Hill Library

660 West Main Ave.

Centennial Recreation Center

171 W. Edmundson Ave.

Community and Cultural Center

17000 Monterey St.

Mountain View

Mountain View Public Library

585 Franklin St.

Police/Fire Station Lobby

1000 Villa St.

San Jose

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

751 S. Bascom Ave.

O'Connor Hospital

2105 Forest Ave.

Valley Health Center Downtown

777 E. Santa Clara St.

Valley Health Center East Valley

1993 McKee Road

Valley Health Center Tully

500 Tully Road

Valley Specialty Center

751 S. Bascom Ave.

Cypress Community Center

403 Cypress Ave.

Camden Community Center

3369 Union Ave.

Mayfair Community Center

2039 Kammerer Ave.

Roosevelt Community Center

901 E. Santa Clara St.

Seventrees Community Center

3590 Cas Drive

Santa Clara

Central Park Library

2635 Homestead Road

City Hall Cafeteria

1500 Warburton Ave.

Community Center

969 Kiely Blvd.

Senior Center

1303 Fremont St.

Mission Branch Library

1098 Lexington St.

Northside Branch Library

695 Moreland Way

Saratoga

Saratoga Library

13650 Saratoga

Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale Library

665 W. Olive Ave.

Sunnyvale Senior Center

550 E. Remington Drive

Valley Health Center Sunnyvale

660 S. Fair Oaks Ave.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the region, advising people in the area to prepare for temperatures from 90 to 105 degrees.

Heat-related illnesses are possible in those conditions so people should stay hydrated, stay out of the sun, check-in on vulnerable loved ones and avoid leaving children or pets in vehicles.