- It's been hot all week, but it's going to get even hotter Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the North Bay, the East Bay and the Santa Clara Valley. Temps could be five or so degrees hotter than they have been on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Antioch is likely to reach 104 degrees; Gilroy is expected to reach 101.

Meteorologists advise that you limit your outdoor activity and drink plenty of water. Never leave children or pets in cars.

The heat wave is also prompting a Spare the Air Alert, and people are encouraged not to drive if they can help it.

"It's going to be toasty," KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said.

The heat wave is also rippling through other parts of the country. Heat alerts were issued for the southeast, the Midwest, the Gulf Coast states and Georgia and South Carolina.

The cause of the heat? A high-pressure system that is bringing desert heat up from the southwest.

Oakland, Berkeley and Richmond won't be as hot. Temperatures along the shoreline likely won't rise past the mid-80s. San Francisco will stay cool; temperatures will stay in the 70s, according to the weather service.

By Friday, temps should cool off a bit.