Weather service issues heat advisory, temps could reach triple digits Weather service issues heat advisory, temps could reach triple digits Scorcher! Weather service issues heat advisory, temps could reach triple digits
By Lisa Fernandez, KTVU, Cristina Rendon, KTVU
Posted Aug 14 2019 05:33AM PDT
Video Posted Aug 14 2019 05:19AM PDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 06:41AM PDT ANTIOCH, Calif. (KTVU) (KTVU)</strong> - It's been hot all week, but it's going to get even hotter Wednesday and Thursday.</p><p>The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the North Bay, the East Bay and the Santa Clara Valley. Temps could be five or so degrees hotter than they have been on Monday and Tuesday.</p><p>On Wednesday, Antioch is likely to reach 104 degrees; Gilroy is expected to reach 101.</p><p>Meteorologists advise that you limit your outdoor activity and drink plenty of water. Never leave children or pets in cars.</p><p>The heat wave is also prompting a Spare the Air Alert, and people are encouraged not to drive if they can help it. </p><p>"It's going to be toasty," KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said. </p><p>The heat wave is also rippling through other parts of the country. Heat alerts were issued for the southeast, the Midwest, the Gulf Coast states and Georgia and South Carolina. </p><p>The cause of the heat? A high-pressure system that is bringing desert heat up from the southwest.</p><p>Oakland, Berkeley and Richmond won't be as hot. Temperatures along the shoreline likely won't rise past the mid-80s. San Francisco will stay cool; temperatures will stay in the 70s, according to the weather service.</p><p>By Friday, temps should cool off a bit.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">With temperatures steadily increasing this week, we have issued a Heat Advisory for the North Bay, the East Bay and the Santa Clara Valley. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/1st-day-of-school-for-san-jose-unified-new-program-to-keep-special-education-teachers" title="1st day of school for San Jose Unified; new program to keep special education teachers" data-articleId="423727789" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/First_day_of_school_for_San_Jose_Unified_0_7591966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/First_day_of_school_for_San_Jose_Unified_0_7591966_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/First_day_of_school_for_San_Jose_Unified_0_7591966_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/First_day_of_school_for_San_Jose_Unified_0_7591966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/First_day_of_school_for_San_Jose_Unified_0_7591966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="First day of school for San Jose Unified; district addresses special education teacher need. Sara Zendehnam reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1st day of school for San Jose Unified; new program to keep special education teachers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sara Zendehnam, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Maureen Naylor, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 06:12AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>San Jose Unified schools open up their doors for the first day of school on Wednesday and the district plans to tackle a special education shortage with a new program. </p><p>It's called "Rise into Special Education" and offers teachers the chance to get a special education credential at San Jose State for free as long as the teacher commits to working in the district for four years. That program would normally cost $20,000. </p><p>There are about 3,500 students in the district eligible for special education services so having more teachers will help.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/woman-attacked-outside-san-francisco-home-suspect-arrested" title="Woman attacked outside San Francisco home, suspect arrested" data-articleId="423656909" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/KTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_p_m__0_7590998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/KTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_p_m__0_7590998_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/KTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_p_m__0_7590998_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/KTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_p_m__0_7590998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/KTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_p_m__0_7590998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="San Francisco police have arrested a man in the assault of a woman trying to go home early Sunday morning. The victim said the man demanded her money, keys and phone. She fought back and kicked him. KTVU's Tom Vacar spoke with the victim of the atta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman attacked outside San Francisco home, suspect arrested</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Andre Torrez</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 05:18PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 05:58PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>San Francisco police have arrested a man in the assault of a woman trying to go home early Sunday morning. The victim said the man demanded her money, keys and phone. She fought back and kicked him. </p><p>The attack happened at 2:03 a.m. at the Watermark Building at 501 Beale Street near Bryant St. </p><p>@EmbarcaderoSafe I was attacked by a homeless man under influence on Saturday 8/10/19 as I was walking towards our lobby to go home. He was mentally insane and tried to rub me as well as forcing me to let him into our building. Please share!!! pic.twitter.com/w6jbfoSX8G</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/chp-officer-likely-unaware-of-killer-s-criminal-past" title="CHP officer likely unaware of killer's criminal past" data-articleId="423727022" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/Flags_to_fly_at_half_staff_in_honor_of_t_0_7589560_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/Flags_to_fly_at_half_staff_in_honor_of_t_0_7589560_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/Flags_to_fly_at_half_staff_in_honor_of_t_0_7589560_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/Flags_to_fly_at_half_staff_in_honor_of_t_0_7589560_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/Flags_to_fly_at_half_staff_in_honor_of_t_0_7589560_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The flags over the state Capitol this morning will fly at half-staff in honor of the CHP officer who was shot to death on a Southern California freeway during last night's evening commute. Featured Videos

1st day of school for San Jose Unified; new program to keep special education teachers

CHP officer likely unaware of killer's criminal past

Scorcher! Weather service issues heat advisory, temps could reach triple digits

Milpitas youth fight to save beloved theater program 