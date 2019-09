- Oakland police on Tuesday released a video surveillance photo of a person of interest and his car in the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old mother of five children who died after a stray bullet struck her in East Oakland last week.

Officers found Martha Casiano-Ventura with a gunshot wound when they responded to a shooting in a residential neighborhood in the 2100 block of East 22nd Street at 12:53 a.m. on Sept. 2. She was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later, police said. She was a mother of five and had been leaving a wedding party around the corner with her husband when she was shot.

The image from a video surveillance camera in the area shows the man standing outside a car moments after Casiano-Ventura was hit by the stray bullet.

Oakland police Sgt. Richard Vass is asking people who know who the man is and or who have information about the shooting to call the homicide section at (510) 238-3821.

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Her friends have started a GoFundMe page for her.

KTVU contributed to this report.