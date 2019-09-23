San Francisco’s fire training facility on Treasure Island is slated to close and the clock is ticking for city officials to find a new site.

The training center is where San Francisco firefighters hone their life-saving skills, practicing everything from ladder climbs and window rescues in full gear to freeing victims from cars using the “jaws of life” and finding people buried under rubble.

But the facility is slated to close in the next five years, leaving the department up against a deadline to find a new, suitable location. Developers are scheduled to take over the property on Treasure Island in 2024.