- Walnut Creek police are thanking Stockton Police Department and San Joaquin County Probation Department for their help in locating and arresting two women, suspected of stealing an elderly woman's wallet and making fraudulent purchases with her credit cards.

The robbery happened earlier this month at the Safeway store on Tice Valley Boulevard. Surveillance video showed the two 22-year-old women, both Stockton residents, teaming up to sneak up on the victim who is shopping. As the elderly woman closely examines the merchandise, one of the suspects, disguised in a wig, comes up from behind and slips her hand into the woman's purse, snatching the wallet.

The second woman, acting as a lookout ends up walking out of the store with the woman who took the wallet.

Markkisha Anthnisha Mangum and Martavia Latrice Blount were arrested on Sept. 20.

According to police, Mangum was booked into the San Joaquin Co. Jail on felony charges of identity theft with a prior conviction, misdemeanor financial elder abuse, misdemeanor credit card fraud, misdemeanor possession of stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy. Her bail was set at $82,500.

Blount was arrested on nearly the same charges, but she did not have a prior conviction for identity theft. Her bail was set at $25,000. She was also booked into San Joaquin Co. Jail on an outstanding warrant for robbery.