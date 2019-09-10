< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos

Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is causing people with a phobia of small holes to freak out

Oakland dismantles encampment for fire hazard, homeless OK to say

Interim Richmond police chief speaks out

Mom arrested after daughter allegedly brings THC-laced candy to school and shares it with classmates freak out"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/apples-iphone-11-pro-is-causing-people-with-a-phobia-of-small-holes-to-freak-out">Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is causing people with a phobia of small holes to freak out</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/oakland-dismantles-encampment-for-fire-hazard-homeless-ok-to-say"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/Oakland_tears_down_homeless_encampment_u_0_7652743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Oakland dismantles encampment for fire hazard, homeless OK to say"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/oakland-dismantles-encampment-for-fire-hazard-homeless-ok-to-say">Oakland dismantles encampment for fire hazard, homeless OK to say</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/interim-richmond-police-chief-speaks-out"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/0480XQ_MXF_00.12.11.25_1568249465851_7652570_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Interim Richmond police chief speaks out"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/interim-richmond-police-chief-speaks-out">Interim Richmond police chief speaks out</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/mom-arrested-after-daughter-allegedly-brings-thc-laced-candy-to-school-and-shares-it-with-classmates"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/Mom%20gives%20daughter%20weed_1568247687463.jpg_7652673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Mom arrested after daughter allegedly brings THC-laced candy to school and shares it with classmates"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/mom-arrested-after-daughter-allegedly-brings-thc-laced-candy-to-school-and-shares-it-with-classmates">Mom arrested after daughter allegedly brings THC-laced candy to school and shares it with classmates</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/apples-iphone-11-pro-is-causing-people-with-a-phobia-of-small-holes-to-freak-out">Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is causing people with a phobia of small holes to freak out</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/oakland-dismantles-encampment-for-fire-hazard-homeless-ok-to-say">Oakland dismantles encampment for fire hazard, homeless OK to say</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/interim-richmond-police-chief-speaks-out">Interim Richmond police chief speaks out</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/mom-arrested-after-daughter-allegedly-brings-thc-laced-candy-to-school-and-shares-it-with-classmates">Mom arrested after daughter allegedly brings THC-laced candy to school and shares it with classmates</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/president-trump-considering-ban-on-flavored-e-cigarettes">President Trump considering ban on flavored e-cigarettes</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/ca-lawmakers-approve-bill-allowing-college-athletes-to-sign-endorsement-deals">California college athlete bill allowing endorsements goes to governor</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/zip-trips">Zip Trips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/morning-recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/apples-iphone-11-pro-is-causing-people-with-a-phobia-of-small-holes-to-freak-out"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/IphoneTrypophobia__Banner__Getty_1568250554982_7652825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is causing people with a phobia of small holes to freak out"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/apples-iphone-11-pro-is-causing-people-with-a-phobia-of-small-holes-to-freak-out">Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is causing people with a phobia of small holes to freak out</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/oakland-dismantles-encampment-for-fire-hazard-homeless-ok-to-say"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/Oakland_tears_down_homeless_encampment_u_0_7652743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Oakland dismantles encampment for fire hazard, homeless OK to say"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/oakland-dismantles-encampment-for-fire-hazard-homeless-ok-to-say">Oakland dismantles encampment for fire hazard, homeless OK to say</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/interim-richmond-police-chief-speaks-out"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/0480XQ_MXF_00.12.11.25_1568249465851_7652570_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Interim Richmond police chief speaks out"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/interim-richmond-police-chief-speaks-out">Interim Richmond police chief speaks out</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/mom-arrested-after-daughter-allegedly-brings-thc-laced-candy-to-school-and-shares-it-with-classmates"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/Mom%20gives%20daughter%20weed_1568247687463.jpg_7652673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Mom arrested after daughter allegedly brings THC-laced candy to school and shares it with classmates"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/mom-arrested-after-daughter-allegedly-brings-thc-laced-candy-to-school-and-shares-it-with-classmates">Mom arrested after daughter allegedly brings THC-laced candy to school and shares it with classmates</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/apples-iphone-11-pro-is-causing-people-with-a-phobia-of-small-holes-to-freak-out">Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is causing people with a phobia of small holes to freak out</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/oakland-dismantles-encampment-for-fire-hazard-homeless-ok-to-say">Oakland dismantles encampment for fire hazard, homeless OK to say</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/interim-richmond-police-chief-speaks-out">Interim Richmond police chief speaks out</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/mom-arrested-after-daughter-allegedly-brings-thc-laced-candy-to-school-and-shares-it-with-classmates">Mom arrested after daughter allegedly brings THC-laced candy to school and shares it with classmates</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/president-trump-considering-ban-on-flavored-e-cigarettes">President Trump considering ban on flavored e-cigarettes</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/ca-lawmakers-approve-bill-allowing-college-athletes-to-sign-endorsement-deals">California college athlete bill allowing endorsements goes to governor</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" Police investigating Apple Store robbery in Palo Alto Police investigating Apple Store robbery in Palo Alto d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428443835");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428443835-428246963"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/Apple_unveils_new_iPhone_11_and_iPhone_1_0_7650119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/Apple_unveils_new_iPhone_11_and_iPhone_1_0_7650119_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/Apple_unveils_new_iPhone_11_and_iPhone_1_0_7650119_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/Apple_unveils_new_iPhone_11_and_iPhone_1_0_7650119_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/Apple_unveils_new_iPhone_11_and_iPhone_1_0_7650119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428443835-428246963" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/Apple_unveils_new_iPhone_11_and_iPhone_1_0_7650119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/Apple_unveils_new_iPhone_11_and_iPhone_1_0_7650119_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/Apple_unveils_new_iPhone_11_and_iPhone_1_0_7650119_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/Apple_unveils_new_iPhone_11_and_iPhone_1_0_7650119_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/Apple_unveils_new_iPhone_11_and_iPhone_1_0_7650119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:archarles1@yahoo.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/mobile-app-ktvu/police-investigating-apple-store-robbery-in-palo-alto">KTVU Staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> PALO ALTO, Calif. (KTVU) - Palo Alto Police Department confirms they are investigating a commercial burglary at the Palo Alto Apple Store Wednesday night. (KTVU)</strong> - Palo Alto Police Department confirms they are investigating a commercial burglary at the Palo Alto Apple Store Wednesday night. </p> <p>Police said the incident took place at 9:19 p.m. when more than one person entered the store located at 340 University Avenue and began taking items before running from the store. </p> <p>There are no suspects in custody, according to police. More Mobile App KTVU Stories

Recalled Judge Persky fired from JV girl's tennis coach job

By Azenith Smith, KTVU, KTVU Staff

Posted Sep 11 2019 06:45AM PDT
Updated Sep 11 2019 09:39PM PDT data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/Recalled_judge_in_Brock_Turner_case_is_n_0_7651042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/Recalled_judge_in_Brock_Turner_case_is_n_0_7651042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/Recalled_judge_in_Brock_Turner_case_is_n_0_7651042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/Recalled_judge_in_Brock_Turner_case_is_n_0_7651042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/Recalled_judge_in_Brock_Turner_case_is_n_0_7651042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Judge Aaron Persky, who was recalled after the Brock Turner case, is now a girl's tennis coach" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Recalled Judge Persky fired from JV girl's tennis coach job</h4> </div> <div Recalled Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky said he was fired Wednesday from his new job as a Junior Varsity girls' tennis coach. His termination comes amid a public backlash over his hiring.</p><p>Persky was a coach for just a few weeks. Supreme Court allows broad enforcement of asylum limits

By Associated Press

Posted Sep 11 2019 03:29PM PDT
Updated Sep 11 2019 05:19PM PDT

The Supreme Court is allowing nationwide enforcement of a new Trump administration rule that prevents most Central American immigrants from seeking asylum in the United States.

The justices' order late Wednesday temporarily undoes a lower-court ruling that had blocked the new asylum policy in some states along the southern border. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Supreme Court allows broad enforcement of asylum limits</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 03:29PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 05:19PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Supreme Court is allowing nationwide enforcement of a new Trump administration rule that prevents most Central American immigrants from seeking asylum in the United States.</p><p>The justices' order late Wednesday temporarily undoes a lower-court ruling that had blocked the new asylum policy in some states along the southern border. The policy is meant to deny asylum to anyone who passes through another country on the way to the U.S. without seeking protection there.</p><p>Most people crossing the southern border are Central Americans fleeing violence and poverty. East Bay woman with rare disease and facing deportation testifies before Congress

By Lisa Fernandez, Cristina Rendon, KTVU

Posted Sep 11 2019 10:50AM PDT
Updated Sep 11 2019 01:02PM PDT

An East Bay woman who is facing deportation while undergoing life-saving medical treatment in Oakland, testified during an emergency hearing before a congressional subcommittee on Wednesday about how she and other families have been impacted by the Trump Administration's decision to end medical deferred action.

Isabel Bueso, 24, of Concord, who has a rare and potentially fatal genetic disease, told members of the Oversight and Reform Committee's Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties what it would mean if she were deported to her native Guatemala if her special medical visa was revoked. As she spoke in Washington, D.C., doctors, nurses and staff at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland listened in on a screen. </p><p>"I came here legally and have been a legal resident for 16 years," she told members of Congress. "My life expectancy was very short. I could die within a month if I don't get treatment. Featured Videos

Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is causing people with a phobia of small holes to freak out

Oakland dismantles encampment for fire hazard, homeless OK to say

Interim Richmond police chief speaks out

Mom arrested after daughter allegedly brings THC-laced candy to school and shares it with classmates Some people are disturbed by it, claiming it triggers their trypophobia. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="IphoneTrypophobia__Banner__Getty_1568250554982-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is causing people with a phobia of small holes to freak out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/oakland-dismantles-encampment-for-fire-hazard-homeless-ok-to-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/Oakland_tears_down_homeless_encampment_u_0_7652743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Oakland_tears_down_homeless_encampment_u_0_20190912005652"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Oakland dismantles encampment for fire hazard, homeless OK to say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/interim-richmond-police-chief-speaks-out"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/0480XQ_MXF_00.12.11.25_1568249465851_7652570_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Bisa French has been named interim chief of the Richmond Police Department" title="0480XQ_MXF_00.12.11.25_1568249465851.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Interim Richmond police chief speaks out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-arrested-after-daughter-allegedly-brings-thc-laced-candy-to-school-and-shares-it-with-classmates"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/Mom%20gives%20daughter%20weed_1568247687463.jpg_7652673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Alexandra Price is pictured in mugshot provided by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. (St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office)" title="Mom gives daughter weed_1568247687463.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mom arrested after daughter allegedly brings THC-laced candy to school and shares it with classmates</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2773_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2773"></span> <div Most Recent

Bay Area Spare the Air alert issued for Thursday

Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is causing people with a phobia of small holes to freak out

Oakland dismantles encampment for fire hazard, homeless OK to say

Interim Richmond police chief speaks out

Mom arrested after daughter allegedly brings THC-laced candy to school and shares it with classmates https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/10/26/spare%20the%20air_1509046937155_4413892_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/10/26/spare%20the%20air_1509046937155_4413892_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/10/26/spare%20the%20air_1509046937155_4413892_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Smog&#x20;over&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x20;in&#x20;late&#x20;August&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bay Area Spare the Air alert issued for Thursday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/apples-iphone-11-pro-is-causing-people-with-a-phobia-of-small-holes-to-freak-out" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/IphoneTrypophobia__Banner__Getty_1568250554982_7652825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/IphoneTrypophobia__Banner__Getty_1568250554982_7652825_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/IphoneTrypophobia__Banner__Getty_1568250554982_7652825_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/IphoneTrypophobia__Banner__Getty_1568250554982_7652825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/IphoneTrypophobia__Banner__Getty_1568250554982_7652825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;new&#x20;iPhone&#x20;11&#x20;Pro&#x20;is&#x20;displayed&#x20;behind&#x20;Apple&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;senior&#x20;vice&#x20;president&#x20;of&#x20;worldwide&#x20;marketing&#x20;as&#x20;he&#x20;talks&#x20;about&#x20;the&#x20;design&#x2e;&#x20;Some&#x20;people&#x20;are&#x20;disturbed&#x20;by&#x20;it&#x2c;&#x20;claiming&#x20;it&#x20;triggers&#x20;their&#x20;trypophobia&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is causing people with a phobia of small holes to freak out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/oakland-dismantles-encampment-for-fire-hazard-homeless-ok-to-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/Oakland_tears_down_homeless_encampment_u_0_7652743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/Oakland_tears_down_homeless_encampment_u_0_7652743_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/Oakland_tears_down_homeless_encampment_u_0_7652743_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/Oakland_tears_down_homeless_encampment_u_0_7652743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/Oakland_tears_down_homeless_encampment_u_0_7652743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oakland dismantles encampment for fire hazard, homeless OK to say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/interim-richmond-police-chief-speaks-out" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/0480XQ_MXF_00.12.11.25_1568249465851_7652570_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/0480XQ_MXF_00.12.11.25_1568249465851_7652570_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/0480XQ_MXF_00.12.11.25_1568249465851_7652570_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/0480XQ_MXF_00.12.11.25_1568249465851_7652570_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/0480XQ_MXF_00.12.11.25_1568249465851_7652570_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bisa&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;French&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;named&#x20;interim&#x20;chief&#x20;of&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;the&#x20;Richmond&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Interim Richmond police chief speaks out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-arrested-after-daughter-allegedly-brings-thc-laced-candy-to-school-and-shares-it-with-classmates" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/Mom%20gives%20daughter%20weed_1568247687463.jpg_7652673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/Mom%20gives%20daughter%20weed_1568247687463.jpg_7652673_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/Mom%20gives%20daughter%20weed_1568247687463.jpg_7652673_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/Mom%20gives%20daughter%20weed_1568247687463.jpg_7652673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/Mom%20gives%20daughter%20weed_1568247687463.jpg_7652673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alexandra&#x20;Price&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;mugshot&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;St&#x2e;&#x20;Tammany&#x20;Parish&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;St&#x2e;&#x20;Tammany&#x20;Parish&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mom arrested after daughter allegedly brings THC-laced candy to school and shares it 