- Oakland firefighters on Monday morning raced to put out a fire at a shopping center in the Fruitvale area.

The fire was reported at 3313 Farnam St. Photos and video from Citizen App showed flames and smoke coming from the Oakland Outlet about 11:30 a.m.

By noon, SkyFox flew overhead, showing firefighters getting the upper hand of the blaze. They were standing on top of the building, concentrating their efforts on a burned-out rectangle in the roof.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

On Friday, firefighters put out a three-alarm fire at an artist cooperative at 976 23rd Ave. also in the Fruitvale neighborhood. No one was injured in that fire but about 10 studios were affected.