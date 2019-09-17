< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY --> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429131922" data-article-version="1.0">Vaping death reported in central California, hours after governor addresses dangers</h1>
</header> governor addresses dangers" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/vaping-death-reported-in-central-california-hours-after-governor-addresses-dangers" addthis:title="Vaping death reported in central California, hours after governor addresses dangers"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429131922.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429131922");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429131922_429139788_186069"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429131922_429139788_186069";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429139788","video":"605818","title":"Vaping%20death%20reported%20in%20central%20California%2C%20hours%20after%20governor%20addresses%20dangers","caption":"Public%20health%20officials%20said%20a%20central%20California%20resident%20has%20died%20from%20complications%20related%20to%20the%20use%20of%20e-cigarettes%2C%20and%20they%20warned%20anyone%20who%20is%20vaping%2C%20or%20thinking%20about%20it%2C%20should%20know%20that%20there%20are%20serious%20potential%20risks.%20Cristina%20Rendon","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F17%2FVaping_death_reported_in_central_Califor_0_7661669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F17%2FVaping_death_reported_in_central_California__hou_605818_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663335825%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DygoI71GqyYnY1nqbnbG9oD3_6Z8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fvaping-death-reported-in-central-california-hours-after-governor-addresses-dangers"}},"createDate":"Sep 17 2019 06:43AM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429131922_429139788_186069",video:"605818",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Vaping_death_reported_in_central_Califor_0_7661669_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Public%2520health%2520officials%2520said%2520a%2520central%2520California%2520resident%2520has%2520died%2520from%2520complications%2520related%2520to%2520the%2520use%2520of%2520e-cigarettes%252C%2520and%2520they%2520warned%2520anyone%2520who%2520is%2520vaping%252C%2520or%2520thinking%2520about%2520it%252C%2520should%2520know%2520that%2520there%2520are%2520serious%2520potential%2520risks.%2520Cristina%2520Rendon",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/17/Vaping_death_reported_in_central_California__hou_605818_1800.mp4?Expires=1663335825&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ygoI71GqyYnY1nqbnbG9oD3_6Z8",eventLabel:"Vaping%20death%20reported%20in%20central%20California%2C%20hours%20after%20governor%20addresses%20dangers-429139788",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fvaping-death-reported-in-central-california-hours-after-governor-addresses-dangers"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:lisa.fernandez@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/vaping-death-reported-in-central-california-hours-after-governor-addresses-dangers">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 05:30AM PDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-429131922"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 06:43AM PDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 06:56AM PDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/V%20CDC%20FDA%20VAPING%20WARNING%20_KTVU193d_146.mxf_00.00.02.20_1568723795394.png_7661492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/V%20CDC%20FDA%20VAPING%20WARNING%20_KTVU193d_146.mxf_00.00.02.20_1568723795394.png_7661492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/V%20CDC%20FDA%20VAPING%20WARNING%20_KTVU193d_146.mxf_00.00.02.20_1568723795394.png_7661492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/V%20CDC%20FDA%20VAPING%20WARNING%20_KTVU193d_146.mxf_00.00.02.20_1568723795394.png_7661492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/V%20CDC%20FDA%20VAPING%20WARNING%20_KTVU193d_146.mxf_00.00.02.20_1568723795394.png_7661492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE ART - A doctor looks at X-rays of a lung.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>FILE ART - A doctor looks at X-rays of a lung. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429131922-429132417" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/V%20CDC%20FDA%20VAPING%20WARNING%20_KTVU193d_146.mxf_00.00.02.20_1568723795394.png_7661492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/V%20CDC%20FDA%20VAPING%20WARNING%20_KTVU193d_146.mxf_00.00.02.20_1568723795394.png_7661492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/V%20CDC%20FDA%20VAPING%20WARNING%20_KTVU193d_146.mxf_00.00.02.20_1568723795394.png_7661492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/V%20CDC%20FDA%20VAPING%20WARNING%20_KTVU193d_146.mxf_00.00.02.20_1568723795394.png_7661492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/V%20CDC%20FDA%20VAPING%20WARNING%20_KTVU193d_146.mxf_00.00.02.20_1568723795394.png_7661492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE ART - A doctor looks at X-rays of a lung.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>FILE ART - A doctor looks at X-rays of a lung. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429131922" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>VISALIA, Calif (KTVU/AP)</strong> - Public health officials said a central California resident has died from complications related to the use of e-cigarettes, and they warned anyone who is vaping, or thinking about it, should know that there are serious potential risks.</p> <p>The announcement Monday by the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/TulareCountyHHSA/posts/2325652810836283?__tn__=K-R" target="_blank">Tulare</a><a href="https://www.facebook.com/TulareCountyHHSA/posts/2325652810836283?__tn__=K-R" target="_blank"> County Public Health and Human Services Agency</a> comes hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to spend $20 million on raising awareness about the dangers of vaping nicotine and cannabis. This is the second person to die in California from an illness related to e-cigarettes - the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/lapublichealth/videos/2785812941442856/?__xts__[0]=68.ARDHH2Mp1QEkdKa0BCWGzdy-uL9aGOdZipG0kTgXjHf-s5DLenXccXag1yjkLdcZ4RDnL3lSMb4tDh0VRjixn6xC6EkuAQQWiLAevNagr45F_nLEcU2hfQBVlXzpMCdEfhtCtEuzkU_d0sv3BXvh-JXcJ3dNNnviyWefR0csnSDif1sVYCU60pHH1ibeYnUTmHd6NX8znd3ZfJzqvIPVXHOmIkwgh1nTj7Ny0M3P92qNYwKQdrFeLedYic124Af-LbjbLCw4_zxtg2iq7vd5BHuSmKCIM3g5AoAFDsNoEIAEqdIAYwJ1Y_XEyDIHC6nRI-MhJq1sjB4Bj4F2nTNCE7tddI7RU88bKLquWQ&__tn__=-R" target="_blank">first was reported in Los Angeles County </a>on Sept. 6.</p> <p>To date, the Tulare County death is the 7th person to die in this manner, health officials said, following the death of a Kansas resident last week. Health officials in Indiana, Illinois, Oregon and Minnesota have also reported fatalities from sudden-onset illnesses that officials linked to vaping.</p> <p>“With sadness, we report that there has been a death of a Tulare County resident suspected to be related to severe pulmonary injury associated with vaping,” Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer, said in a statement. Officials did not release the person's name, age or gender.</p> <p>There have been three reports of pulmonary illness associated with vaping in Tulare County, Haught said, and increasing numbers of similar illnesses related to vaping are being reported nationwide.</p> <p><strong><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/gov-newsom-plans-action-amid-vaping-illness-rise" target="_blank">California to spend $20 million on vaping awareness</a></strong></p> <p>Symptoms of vape-associated pulmonary injury, known as VAPI, can include shortness of breath, coughing, chest pain, nausea, fever, vomiting, or diarrhea.</p> <p>At least 3<a href="https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/basic_information/e-cigarettes/severe-lung-disease.html" target="_blank">80 cases</a> of lung illness have been reported, according to the last available tally from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All reported cases had a history of using vape pens, and most of them had reported a history of using e-cigarette products containing THC. California has seen 63 such cases. </p> <p>The Democratic governor's action comes after President Donald Trump announced plans for the federal government to ban many e-cigarette flavors.</p> <p>In New York, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday announced efforts to outlaw the sale of flavored e-cigarettes. In neighboring New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has created a task force to come up with recommendations for addressing health issues from vaping.</p> <p>Juul Labs says it agrees that there is a need to crack down on counterfeit and knockoff vaping products. Spokesman Ted Kwong says the company has taken aggressive actions to combat youth vaping. But just last week, an Illinois teenager sued the company arguing it deliberately markets to young people.</p> <p>Josh Drayton of the California Cannabis Industry Association says the regulated cannabis industry wants to see the nicotine industry follow the same rigorous standards that it does.</p> <p><em>This story was reported in Oakland, Calif. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/President_Trump_arrives_in_Bay_Area_0_7662355_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/President_Trump_arrives_in_Bay_Area_0_7662355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/President_Trump_arrives_in_Bay_Area_0_7662355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/President_Trump_arrives_in_Bay_Area_0_7662355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Trump on Tuesday arrived in the Bay Area for a 2020 reelection fundraiser event." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Protesters, fans greet Trump as he launches on California fundraising trip</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 08:04AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 12:23PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump is making a rare visit to California, a Democratic stronghold where he is expected to rake in millions of dollars during a series of fundraisers for his reelection effort that are being met by wealthy supporters as well as jeering protesters.</p><p>Late Tuesday morning, Air Force One touched down at Moffett Field in Mountain View, making this Trump's first trip to the Bay Area as president. The last time he was here was in 2016 in San Jose when he was campaigning. That visit was marred by violence and protests between the left and the right.</p><p>WATCH: President Trump touches down at Moffett Field</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/hud-secretary-ben-carson-tours-sf-housing-development" title="HUD Secretary Ben Carson tours San Francisco housing development" data-articleId="429171358" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/HUD_Secretary_Ben_Carson_tours_San_Franc_0_7662419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/HUD_Secretary_Ben_Carson_tours_San_Franc_0_7662419_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/HUD_Secretary_Ben_Carson_tours_San_Franc_0_7662419_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/HUD_Secretary_Ben_Carson_tours_San_Franc_0_7662419_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/HUD_Secretary_Ben_Carson_tours_San_Franc_0_7662419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson arrived at a public housing development in San Francisco on Tuesday morning to speak with residents and tour the area. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>HUD Secretary Ben Carson tours San Francisco housing development</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 10:56AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 12:22PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson arrived at a public housing development in San Francisco on Tuesday to learn more about the city's homeless crisis. </p><p>He stopped at the Hope SF Potrero Terrace development and was met by protesters with signs chanting, "Trump, Carson you're to blame, making people homeless is your game."</p><p>Carson and President Trump support the idea of "homeless opportunity zones" which would give tax breaks for investing in the rehabilitation of communities. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/11-year-old-boy-killed-in-boating-mishap-near-angel-island" title="Father arrested after son dies in boating mishap near Angel Island" data-articleId="429014002" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Father_arrested_after_son_killed_in_boat_0_7660931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Father_arrested_after_son_killed_in_boat_0_7660931_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Father_arrested_after_son_killed_in_boat_0_7660931_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Father_arrested_after_son_killed_in_boat_0_7660931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Father_arrested_after_son_killed_in_boat_0_7660931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police say a father faces criminal charges and was intoxicated during a boat accident near Angel Island. KTVU's Rob Roth reports the man's 11-year-old son is dead as a result and an older son was injured." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Father arrested after son dies in boating mishap near Angel Island</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 10:35AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 06:02PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The father of an 11-year-old Tiburon boy who died in a boating mishap near Angel Island on Sunday has been arrested on manslaughter charges, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>Javier Burillo, 57, a prominent developer, was on a private pleasure boat when his two sons, the 11-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man, were ejected into the water and struck by the boat.</p><p>Tiburon police said either they hit a swell or a wave. But they were in the bow of the boat. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/hud-secretary-ben-carson-tours-sf-housing-development"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/HUD_Secretary_Ben_Carson_tours_San_Franc_0_7662419_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="HUD_Secretary_Ben_Carson_tours_San_Franc_0_20190917191213"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>HUD Secretary Ben Carson tours San Francisco housing development</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vaping-mother-of-3-put-into-medically-induced-coma-after-developing-severe-lung-condition"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Sherie%20Canada%20side%20by%20side%2016x9_1568741303206.jpg_7662089_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Sherie Canada is pictured in an undated photo, alongside an image of her in a hospital bed. In total, Canada spent more than three weeks hospitalized. (Photo credit: Sherie Canada / Provided)" title="Sherie Canada side by side 16x9_1568741303206.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mom of 3 put into medically-induced coma with severe lung condition after vaping</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/moment-of-zen/human-chain-frees-dolphin-pod-stuck-in-a-canal"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/dolphins_1568742875481_7662208_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="dolphins_1568742875481.PNG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Human chain frees dolphin pod stuck in a canal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/father-arrested-after-the-death-of-his-baby-has-now-died-too-santa-rosa-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/Santa%20Rosa%20Death_1568506918998.jpg_7657891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="The Santa Rosa police department is investigating the death of a 13-month old boy discovered early Saturday afternoon." title="The Santa Rosa police department is investigating the death of a 13-month old boy discovered early Saturday afternoon."/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Father arrested after the death of his baby has now died too: Santa Rosa police</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vaping-mother-of-3-put-into-medically-induced-coma-after-developing-severe-lung-condition" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Sherie%20Canada%20side%20by%20side%2016x9_1568741303206.jpg_7662089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Sherie%20Canada%20side%20by%20side%2016x9_1568741303206.jpg_7662089_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Sherie%20Canada%20side%20by%20side%2016x9_1568741303206.jpg_7662089_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Sherie%20Canada%20side%20by%20side%2016x9_1568741303206.jpg_7662089_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Sherie%20Canada%20side%20by%20side%2016x9_1568741303206.jpg_7662089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sherie&#x20;Canada&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;undated&#x20;photo&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;her&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;hospital&#x20;bed&#x2e;&#x20;In&#x20;total&#x2c;&#x20;Canada&#x20;spent&#x20;more&#x20;than&#x20;three&#x20;weeks&#x20;hospitalized&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Sherie&#x20;Canada&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Provided&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mom of 3 put into medically-induced coma with severe lung condition after vaping</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nc-cheerleaders-on-probation-after-posing-with-trump-signs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/wjzyweb_cheerleaders_1568742959646_7662325_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/wjzyweb_cheerleaders_1568742959646_7662325_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/wjzyweb_cheerleaders_1568742959646_7662325_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/wjzyweb_cheerleaders_1568742959646_7662325_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/wjzyweb_cheerleaders_1568742959646_7662325_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NC cheerleaders on probation after posing with Trump signs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/moment-of-zen/human-chain-frees-dolphin-pod-stuck-in-a-canal" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/dolphins_1568742875481_7662208_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/dolphins_1568742875481_7662208_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/dolphins_1568742875481_7662208_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/dolphins_1568742875481_7662208_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/dolphins_1568742875481_7662208_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Human chain frees dolphin pod stuck in a canal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/husband-supports-wife-through-labor-with-encouraging-words-youll-be-the-most-amazing-mother-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Kendall&#x20;Caver&#x20;-&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Husband supports wife through labor with encouraging words: ‘You'll be the most amazing mother'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/father-arrested-after-the-death-of-his-baby-has-now-died-too-santa-rosa-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/Santa%20Rosa%20Death_1568506918998.jpg_7657891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/Santa%20Rosa%20Death_1568506918998.jpg_7657891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/Santa%20Rosa%20Death_1568506918998.jpg_7657891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/Santa%20Rosa%20Death_1568506918998.jpg_7657891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/Santa%20Rosa%20Death_1568506918998.jpg_7657891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Santa&#x20;Rosa&#x20;police&#x20;department&#x20;is&#x20;investigating&#x20;the&#x20;death&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;13-month&#x20;old&#x20;boy&#x20;discovered&#x20;early&#x20;Saturday&#x20;afternoon&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Father arrested after the death of his baby has now died too: Santa Rosa <div class="column">
<div class="footer-links primary">
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/local-news">Local</a></h4> <div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community">Community</a></h4> <div class="social-share">
<h4>Follow Us</h4> <div class="links">
<h4>KTVU FOX 2 Weather & Radar</h4> 