Get out the vote out 'blitz' continues ahead of Tuesday's election

The final countdown to Super Tuesday is underway, and volunteers headed up last-minute efforts to get the vote out across the Bay Area.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan spoke with KTVU about his hopes this election cycle. Mahan attended an event to support former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, who is running for Representative Anna Eshoo's seat in Congress, as Eshoo is retiring.

Mahan listed homelessness, high cost of living and crime as important issues facing voters this cycle. When asked why it's so important to get turnout for elections, Mahan highlighted the importance of making your voice heard.

"The case I would make to voters is that the quality of our government, the quality of the representatives we have, the policies that are pushed forward, the urgency with which we move is all a reflection of how engaged we are as voters," Mahan told KTVU.

Mahan also commented on the importance of voter turnout during primary elections.

"I actually think some of the most important decisions are made in the primaries, where we narrow the field…actually your vote has even more impact in a primary," Mahan said.