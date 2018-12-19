Broncos trade receiver Emmanuel Sanders to 49ers

Broncos trade receiver Emmanuel Sanders to 49ers

Emmanuel Sanders arrived in what he called "wide receiver heaven" in 2014 and with Peyton Manning throwing him passes, he certainly found bliss in Denver, where he became a champion and a bona fide NFL star.

49ers beat Redskins 9-0, remain undefeated at 6-0

Shanahan's bunch didn't look like an unbeaten powerhouse in horrific conditions that made life difficult on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the entire offense. Garoppolo bounced back from a dreadful first half to finish a passable 12 of 21 for 151 yards passing.

49er defensive tackle Deforest Buckner treats San Jose kids to shopping spree

A group of East San Jose students got an early holiday gift, courtesy of a San Francisco 49er player, and the Levi’s Store in Westfield Valley Fair Mall. Hours before the official opening, the store was teaming with activity. Twenty 8th grade student-leaders from LeyVa Middle School have $100 and 90 minutes to find something fashionable for the holidays..

49ers Gold Rush cheerleader speaks out on taking a knee during anthem

The San Francisco 49er’s big win over their cross Bay rival is generating lots of interest. But not just about the lop-sided final score, but also something that happened at the edge of the playing field. An act of protest almost overlooked by the fans and the national TV audience, as Gold Rush member Kayla-M knelt during the national anthem. 

Extra security planned for 49ers, Raiders game at Levi's Stadium

Authorities are stepping up security for the Battle of the Bay: The 49ers and Raiders go head to head Thursday evening at Levi's Stadium. This will likely be their last match up before the Raiders leave for Las Vegas. But with a history heated rivalry and fan fighting, officials say they're leaving nothing to chance. 

49ers confirm Garoppolo has torn ACL

The 49ers have confirmed Jimmy Garoppolo has a torn ACL. The 49ers feared quarterback Garoppolo suffered an ACL injury while trying to lead a comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed after the game. 