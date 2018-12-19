49ers look to end 8-game skid vs. NFC West rival Cardinals
The past three coaches in San Francisco have combined to lose eight straight games against the NFC West rival Cardinals heading into the first meeting this year on Thursday night in Arizona.
Broncos trade receiver Emmanuel Sanders to 49ers
Emmanuel Sanders arrived in what he called "wide receiver heaven" in 2014 and with Peyton Manning throwing him passes, he certainly found bliss in Denver, where he became a champion and a bona fide NFL star.
49ers beat Redskins 9-0, remain undefeated at 6-0
Shanahan's bunch didn't look like an unbeaten powerhouse in horrific conditions that made life difficult on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the entire offense. Garoppolo bounced back from a dreadful first half to finish a passable 12 of 21 for 151 yards passing.
49ers beat Redskins 9-0, remain undefeated at 6-0
Shanahan's bunch didn't look like an unbeaten powerhouse in horrific conditions that made life difficult on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the entire offense. Garoppolo bounced back from a dreadful first half to finish a passable 12 of 21 for 151 yards passing.
Oakland Raiders' offensive tackle Trent Brown hit with domestic violence lawsuit
As Diorra Marzette-Sanders, a native of Oakland, told the story, she and Brown met on Instagram in 2016, when he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers
49ers remain unbeaten with 20-7 win over Rams
The Los Angeles Rams ran the ball on their first seven consecutive plays, marching straight through San Francisco's defense for 65 yards and a touchdown.
San Francisco 49ers seek first 4-0 start since 1990
The San Francisco 49ers are undefeated. The team is 3-0 and trying to snag their fourth win against the Cleveland Browns at Levi's Stadium Monday night.
49ers file suit against City of Santa Clara over Levi's Stadium dispute
The latest development in the battle over rightful authority at Levi’s Stadium events came on Friday when the 49ers filed suit against the City of Santa Clara and the Santa Clara Stadium Authority (SCSA).
Kaepernick shares workout video, says he's 'still ready', but denied work
This Wednesday may have been Dwight Clark Day at 49ers’ Training Camp, but former 49er Colin Kaepernick was the center of attention on social media for a workout video he posted saying he’s been denied work in the NFL for 889 days.
Dwight Clark Day at 49ers training camp commemorates player behind 'The Catch'
The San Francisco 49ers celebrated the last man to wear their red number 87 jersey on Wednesday.
City of Santa Clara accuses Levi's Stadium manager of breach of contract
The Santa Clara city agency that oversees Levi's Stadium will convene a special meeting Wednesday to address a $643,568 bill from the San Francisco 49ers for flooring maintenance, which the city says it did not approve beforehand.
49er defensive tackle Deforest Buckner treats San Jose kids to shopping spree
A group of East San Jose students got an early holiday gift, courtesy of a San Francisco 49er player, and the Levi’s Store in Westfield Valley Fair Mall. Hours before the official opening, the store was teaming with activity. Twenty 8th grade student-leaders from LeyVa Middle School have $100 and 90 minutes to find something fashionable for the holidays..
Reuben Foster: New domestic violence-related police body cam video
Santa Clara police released police body camera video and a police report from an October domestic violence call involving former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster.
49ers Gold Rush cheerleader speaks out on taking a knee during anthem
The San Francisco 49er’s big win over their cross Bay rival is generating lots of interest. But not just about the lop-sided final score, but also something that happened at the edge of the playing field. An act of protest almost overlooked by the fans and the national TV audience, as Gold Rush member Kayla-M knelt during the national anthem.
Paradise H.S. football team 49ers' guests of honor
A high-school football team from Paradise was the special guest Monday night at the San Francisco 49ers game at Levi's Stadium.
Extra security planned for 49ers, Raiders game at Levi's Stadium
Authorities are stepping up security for the Battle of the Bay: The 49ers and Raiders go head to head Thursday evening at Levi's Stadium. This will likely be their last match up before the Raiders leave for Las Vegas. But with a history heated rivalry and fan fighting, officials say they're leaving nothing to chance.
Fight after 49ers game leaves man in critical condition, suspect arrested
A Madera man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a man and leaving him in critical condition after a San Francisco 49ers football game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday, police said today.
49ers confirm Garoppolo has torn ACL
The 49ers have confirmed Jimmy Garoppolo has a torn ACL. The 49ers feared quarterback Garoppolo suffered an ACL injury while trying to lead a comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed after the game.
NFL responds to Nike's choice of Kaepernick for new ad campaign
The NFL responded Tuesday to Nike’s decision to put former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick at the center of its latest ad campaign.
Santa Clara awarded Levi's Stadium rent increase through arbitration
The long-fought dispute between the San Francisco 49ers and the City of Santa Clara has come to a close. An arbiter awarded the city a hefty increase over the life of the Levi’s Stadium lease.