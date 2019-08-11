Santa Cruz’s rebuilding process continues 30 years after Loma Prieta earthquake
30 years after the Loma Prieta earthquake, the rebuilding process in parts of Santa Cruz and Watsonville continues.
Remembering those who died on the Cypress freeway during the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake
The city of Oakland commemorated the 42 people who died on the collapsed Cypress freeway, when the magnitude 6.9 Loma Prieta earthquake struck 30 years ago today.
Free MyShake App now available, offers early-warning alerts for earthquakes
The statewide app is available on sources such as the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Like the first iPhone, MyShake is a first version of what will be an ever improving earthquake alert system. This is not a perfect system. Today, we are making a big leap forward in terms of focusing attention on prevention
Caltech, NASA discover unprecedented seismic activity along long-quiet California fault
The 185-mile long Garlock fault, capable of producing a massive seismic event, has moved for the first time on record.
Earthquake warning alerts publicly available, 30 years after Loma Prieta
The state earthquake app, developed at the University of California, Berkeley, is available for download to IOS users through iTunes and through GooglePlay stores for Android phones.
Officials eye explosion at Crockett fuel site after quake
Officials were trying to determine Wednesday if a 4.5 magnitude earthquake triggered an explosion at a fuel storage facility in the San Francisco Bay Area that started a fire and kept thousands of people in their homes for hours because of potentially unhealthy air.
This week’s earthquakes leave many feeling uneasy
This week’s earthquakes have some people in the Bay Area understandably uneasy. A seismologist with the USGS said the earthquakes in San Benito County and Contra Costa are not connected.
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes near Hollister
A preliminary magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck near Hollister Tuesday afternoon, about 48 miles from Santa Cruz, according to the US Geological Survey. It was downgraded from a magnitude of 4.8.
Interactive Map: Bay Area fault lines you may live near
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattled the nerves of many Bay Area residents Monday night, the largest quake to hit the region in five years.
4.5 earthquake rattles the East Bay, residents report spilled sauce, fallen mirrors
Earthquake swarm hits off the Colma coast
The San Francisco area was jolted by a swarm of earthquakes Saturday morning.
Earthquake early warning system in development at UC Berkeley
In any natural emergency, an early warning even if it comes by in a matter of seconds can be the difference between life and death.
7 steps for earthquake preparedness
As the Bay Area marks 30 years since the Loma Prieta earthquake, state emergency officials are encouraging people to be prepared for the next big one.
Earthquake retrofitting program on track in aftermath of Loma Prieta
30 years after the Loma Prieta earthquake, contractors and the city of San Francisco are working to make sure buildings are prepared for the next “big one.”
A look at what makes the Bay Area so susceptible to earthquakes
As the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake approaches, the U.S. Geological Survey is urging people to be prepared for another significant earthquake in the Bay Area, sometime in the near future.
'The strongest earthquake bridge ever built': A look inside the eastern span of the Bay Bridge
In the aftermath of the Loma Prieta earthquake, the eastern span of the Bay Bridge, was designed to be seismically strong enough to withstand the largest potential earthquake in 1,500 years.
UC Berkeley announces six buildings seismically "very poor," retrofits or replacements in the works
UC Berkeley's Campus sits directly atop the Hayward Fault making it highly vulnerable to severe sharp shaking at any time.
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes just north of Ridgecrest
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Little Lake, California at 1:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was felt as far away as downtown Las Vegas, Nevada.
3.0-Magnitude earthquake reported in Monterey County
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was reported at about 1:46 p.m. Sunday north of Soledad in Monterey County, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey. It was centered about four miles north northwest of Pinnacles.