Officials eye explosion at Crockett fuel site after quake

Officials were trying to determine Wednesday if a 4.5 magnitude earthquake triggered an explosion at a fuel storage facility in the San Francisco Bay Area that started a fire and kept thousands of people in their homes for hours because of potentially unhealthy air.

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes near Hollister

A preliminary magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck near Hollister Tuesday afternoon, about 48 miles from Santa Cruz, according to the US Geological Survey. It was downgraded from a magnitude of 4.8.

7 steps for earthquake preparedness

As the Bay Area marks 30 years since the Loma Prieta earthquake, state emergency officials are encouraging people to be prepared for the next big one.

3.0-Magnitude earthquake reported in Monterey County

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was reported at about 1:46 p.m. Sunday north of Soledad in Monterey County, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey. It was centered about four miles north northwest of Pinnacles.