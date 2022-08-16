Klay Thompson gets first career ejection after jawing with Devin Booker
Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson was ejected from a game for the first time in his decade plus long NBA career on Tuesday night.
Mayor Schaaf delivers her final Oakland State of the City address
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf delivered her final state of the city speech, not at city hall, but in the Fruitvale District, where she said she began her political service in 1999.
'Dub Nation' packs Chase for Warriors' ring ceremony and home opener
Fans arrived early at Thrive City on Tuesday to celebrate their Golden State Warriors ahead of the home opener and the team's NBA Championship ring ceremony.
Stephen Curry offers Warriors' support of Brittney Griner
Stephen Curry took the microphone in the middle of Golden State's championship ring ceremony Tuesday night to make an impassioned plea in support of Brittney Griner as the WNBA star spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison.
Fans out in full force to see Warriors face-off with Lakers in home opener
After a short-off season the Warriors are back on the court Tuesday night for their home opener.
Warriors home opener Tuesday, kick off season with ring ceremony
It’s the day Warriors fans have been waiting for: Golden State will kick off the NBA season with their home opener at Chase Center on Tuesday night against longtime divisional rival, the Los Angeles Lakers.
Warriors finalizing 4-year, $140M contract extension with Jordan Poole
The Warriors and Jordan Poole are expected to finalize details on a contract extension Saturday, according to his agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports.
Draymond Green returns to Warriors, says he's 'learned new things about myself'
Warriors forward Draymond Green returned to the team Thursday after he punched his teammate Jordan Poole, saying he's learned new things about himself and doesn't want the incident to define him.
Warriors' Draymond Green fined, won't be suspended for punching teammate at practice
Draymond Green was fined an undisclosed amount for punching a teammate during practice last week. He won't be suspended and is expected back on the court this week.
Draymond Green taking time away from the Warriors after punch
Golden State Warriors superstar Draymond Green has apologized for punching teammate Jordan Poole during a team practice on Wednesday. Green also announced that he will take time away from the team.
Leaked video shows Warriors' Draymond Green punching his teammate
Video obtained by TMZ Sports shows Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching his teammate Jordan Poole at practice earlier this week.
The Warriors' trip to Japan was filled with basketball, fans and hedgehogs
The Golden State Warriors have returned from a trip to Japan filled with basketball, fans and hedgehogs.
Steph Curry nearing $1 billion lifetime deal with Under Armor
Golden State Warriors superstar, Steph Curry, has reportedly nearly locked down a lifetime deal with Under Armor, according to Rolling Stone.
Steph Curry reveals the Warriors discussed a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry said his team explored the possibility of a blockbuster trade for former Warrior Kevin Durant.
Steph Curry aims to inspire with ‘I Have a Superpower’ book
Four-time NBA champion, Stephen Curry, can now add author to his long list of accomplishments. The Warriors superstar debut children's book, "I Have a Superpower," was released on Tuesday.
Steph Curry graduates college and gets inducted into Davidson's Hall of Fame
Stephen Curry knocked down another huge 3 — one that was 13 years in the making. The Golden State Warriors point guard was inducted into the Davidson College Hall of Fame, had his No. 30 jersey retired and received his bachelor’s degree in sociology following an elaborate solo graduation ceremony on Wednesday on the school’s campus. Video credit: DavidsonWildcats.com via Storyful
Steph Curry graduates from college 13 years after leaving for NBA
The NBA finals MVP earned his degree in sociology, and was also inducted into the Davidson College Hall of Fame Wednesday.
Curry’s big 3: Joins Davidson HOF, has jersey retired, graduates college
The Golden State Warriors point guard was inducted into the Davidson College Hall of Fame, had his No. 30 jersey retired and received his bachelor’s degree in sociology following an elaborate solo graduation ceremony on Wednesday on the school’s campus.
Warriors warn of non-verified, 3rd-party ticket sale fraud this upcoming season
Golden State Warriors don't want Dub Nation to get burned, or any NBA basketball fans for that matter. On Wednesday, the Warriors issued a warning about the resale of tickets on third-party websites for the upcoming season.
Warriors superstar Draymond Green marries actress Hazel Renee
Golden State Warriors superstar Draymond Green married his longtime love Hazel Renee in a lavish ceremony and reception in Malibu over the weekend.