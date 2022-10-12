Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 monthly in guaranteed income program
This project is one of the few that will focus specifically on families experiencing homelessness. Advocates say giving families this money gives them the ability to use the money for what they need the most.
Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 monthly in guaranteed income program
This project is one of the few that will focus specifically on families experiencing homelessness. Advocates say giving families this money gives them the ability to use the money for what they need the most.
San Jose allowed to resume clearing Columbus Park encampment
The city of San Jose has the go-ahead from a federal judge to resume its efforts to clear out the homeless encampment at Columbus Park.
Candlelight vigil held in Fremont to remember people who died living on the streets
Abode Services helps unhoused people in Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Alameda Counties. They also partner with community groups like those at St. James Episcopal Church to provide food and other necessities.
San Jose Spotlight: SJ could house homeless at light rail stations
A light rail train yard and station may soon shelter homeless residents in San Jose, the city's latest effort to build more temporary housing.
Unhoused in Berkeley thankful for nontraditional warehouse they call home
On this Thanksgiving holiday, a group of homeless people in Berkeley said they have found family and community in a shelter that uses a different approach to help people get off the streets.
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor named George who lost almost everything in a recent fire.
Oakland mayor-elect Sheng Thao determined to bring hope, change and services
One day after declaring victory in the race for Oakland mayor, Sheng Thao said she's ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work on issues that many Oaklanders want addressed.
Homeless advocates in San Jose remember lives lost on 2nd anniversary of church stabbings
Each year homeless advocates in San Jose remember the hundreds of people who die while living on the streets there. Today also marks two years since two unhoused people were stabbed to death while sheltering in a San Jose church.
Matt Mahan wins San Jose mayoral race after Cindy Chavez concedes
San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan is set to become the next mayor of San Jose after Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez conceded that she lost the election on Wednesday.
Oakland firefighters battled 125 fires on Caltrans property in 12 months
The Oakland Fire Department said from October 2021 to October 2022, there were 818 encampment fires. At least 63 were on Caltrans property at the sprawling Wood Street encampment.
Rally held in San Jose to shed light on youth homelessness
Supporters of the Bill Wilson Center in San Jose rallied and marched Thursday to bring attention to young people who struggle to stay housed.
‘Do better’: Newsom pauses $1B in homelessness spending
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday he will delay $1 billion in funding to local governments because he says they are not being aggressive enough to curb homelessness in their communities.
Oakland artist, formerly homeless, uses his experience 'to capture the true emotions of life'
An Oakland artist, who was once homeless, creates portraits in a popular Lakeshore coffee shop, catching the attention in those in his community.
Neighbors use planters to dissuade homeless encampments
Neighbors in San Francisco's Mission District are fed up with homeless encampments, and they're taking matters into their own hands.
Mayor Schaaf delivers her final Oakland State of the City address
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf delivered her final state of the city speech, not at city hall, but in the Fruitvale District, where she said she began her political service in 1999.
Antioch police hope jewelry helps ID Jane Doe found burned along trail
Antioch police released new information Tuesday about a Jane Doe whose burned body was found one day earlier along a trail.
Oakland police vans destroyed by fire started in encampment
A fire that grew out of control from a cooking grill in downtown Oakland destroyed three vans from the Oakland police department's fleet on October 11.
Measure Q would authorize up to 13k more low-rent housing units for Oakland
A measure on the ballot this November in Oakland seeks to give the city authority to develop, build, acquire or help develop up to 13,000 low-rent housing units in the city.
Newly formed Oakland homeless encampment on Caltrans property cleared
Yet again, unhoused Oakland residents, formerly of the Wood Street encampment, were cleared from another Caltrans property at 34th Street and Mandela Parkway. Caltrans said they were illegally on the site.