Largest ship in North American history to dock tomorrow at Port of Oakland
The MSC Anna, which is longer than the Salesforce Tower is tall, is expected to pass under the Bay Bridge at about 12:45 p.m. and dock around 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Emergency small business fund running low, local businesses are worrying
Democrats blocked a fast-track bid to pass the funding last week, and Republicans in turn stymied their efforts for additional funding for other priorities in a brief debate that was mostly a messaging exercise.
Bay Area residents filing for unemployment find systemic challenges
We're hearing from unemployment applicants that the process to apply can be slow, confusing and difficult to navigate.
San Francisco supervisors approve paid leave extension for healthcare workers
San Francisco's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved emergency legislation Tuesday to extend paid leave for the city's health care providers working for large private employers.
Dual supply chains: How the pandemic is creating an artificial food shortage
America is throwing away massive amounts of perfectly good food, especially meats and produce. It's a problem being highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic: we can't always get food to where it's needed due to logistical problems