Three killed, four hurt in South Bay solo vehicle crash
(BCN) -- Neither drugs nor alcohol are initially believed to be factors in a solo-vehicle rollover crash that killed three people and injured four others on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose late Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Tiny quake swarm in San Ramon Valley
(KTVU) -- A swarm of tiny quakes hit the San Ramon Valley late Saturday night, into early Sunday morning.
BART performing safety upgrades on Antioch line
BART officials are reporting trains on the Antioch line will travel on a single track between the Orinda and Walnut Creek stations on Saturday.
Suzy Loftus sworn in as interim San Francisco District Attorney
Her opponents and protesters have criticized the interim appointment, accusing Breed of trying to tilt the election to Loftus.
Full-scale evacuation drill held for community in Sonoma County
43 households in the neighborhood signed up for the two hour event
Autopsy shows Contra Costa County man found dead was hit by train
The man was identified on Saturday as 40-year-old William Cody Tate of San Pablo.
BART track work continues this weekend
Delays on the Antioch line of BART are to be expected.
Martinez study session to focus on annexing up to four adjacent areas
In May, the City Council identified these annexations as one of the council's top five goals for the next two years.
Two teens wounded in Brentwood drive-by shooting
Both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
San Jose Police investigating city's 30th homicide of the year
Police found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later..
Richmond death under investigation
Authorities say on Thursday morning, a man's body was found along some tracks near Parr Blvd and Giant Rd.
Sonoma County officials hold another evacuation drill
As KTVU reporter Sara Zendehnam explains, the exercise doesn't just prepare residents for wildfires, but for any disaster.
Homicide near China Camp State Park is first this year in Marin County
Marin County sheriff's officials are investigating their first homicide of the year.
Crews contain grass fire south of San Jose that burned about four acres
Firefighters late Saturday afternoon have stopped forward progress on a vegetation fire at Santa Teresa County Park just south of San Jose in unincorporated Santa Clara County, Cal Fire said on social media.
Fire weather warning expanded in So Cal
The warning comes a little more than a week after a destructive fire broke out on the edge of Los Angeles, destroying at least 17 structures and damaging dozens more.
Another horse euthanized at Santa Anita Park; 34th since December
Satchel Paige, a 3-year-old gelding, died on Saturday after suffering an injury to his left leg during the fifth race at Santa Anita, the 34th death of a horse at the track since Dec. 26.
CHP officer injured by speeding SUV while directing traffic
Twenty-one-year-old Lucas Julian Nelson was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence with great bodily injury. He is being held on $50,000 bail.