Three killed, four hurt in South Bay solo vehicle crash

(BCN) -- Neither drugs nor alcohol are initially believed to be factors in a solo-vehicle rollover crash that killed three people and injured four others on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose late Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fire weather warning expanded in So Cal

The warning comes a little more than a week after a destructive fire broke out on the edge of Los Angeles, destroying at least 17 structures and damaging dozens more.