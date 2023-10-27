Expand / Collapse search
12-year-old boy reported missing out of Santa Rosa

By Dan McMenamin
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old boy who went missing Thursday.   

The parents of Michael Joseph Cruz reported that he went to middle school at 8 a.m. Thursday but did not attend his after-school program, according to police.   

Michael was last seen by his friends around 4 p.m. in downtown Santa Rosa near the Santa Rosa Plaza mall, police said.   

Santa Rosa police have released a photo of Michael, who is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, faded jeans and black sneakers.   

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Santa Rosa police at (707) 528-5222 and refer to case number 23-13656.   