13-year-old boy missing, last seen at Embarcadero BART station

San Francisco police are looking for an 13-year-old boy, who was last seen on Friday at the Embarcadero BART station.

Police said Knowledge Shepard has a fascination with trains and buses and often takes Muni or BART. He was last seen at 7 p.m. entering the station.

He is also considered at risk because he has a preexisting medical condition and takes medication, police said.

His family said he is nonverbal and he also has severe autism.

He was last seen wearing a black "Nike" hoodie sweatshirt with sleeves ripped off, a burgundy harness, gray khaki pants, and white shoes with blue and orange checkmarks.



Anyone who locates Knowledge Shepard should call 911 and report his current location and physical description. Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.