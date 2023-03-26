2 injured after fight leads to shooting at Sacramento Sikh temple

Two people were shot at a Sikh temple in Sacramento on Sunday in what authorities called an isolated incident.

The shooting happened at the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society around 2:30 p.m., after a fight broke out, according to KCRA.

"The individuals involved all seemed to know each other. It seemed very targeted in the fact that it wasn’t some random thing that posed any danger to the other patrons other than the shooting," Sgt. Amar Gandhi told the news outlet.

The two people struck by gunfire were taken to a nearby hospital and are in critical condition.

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the case.

The shooting happened in the midst of what was supposed to be a celebration for the Sikh community and the first of its kind at the Sacramento temple.