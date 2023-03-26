Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
8
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 2:00 PM PDT, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

2 injured after fight leads to shooting at Sacramento Sikh temple

Published 
Sacramento County
KTVU FOX 2

2 shot at Sikh temple in Sacramento

Two people were shot at a Sikh temple in Sacramento in an isolated incident, according to KCRA.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two people were shot at a Sikh temple in Sacramento on Sunday in what authorities called an isolated incident.

The shooting happened at the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society around 2:30 p.m., after a fight broke out, according to KCRA.

"The individuals involved all seemed to know each other. It seemed very targeted in the fact that it wasn’t some random thing that posed any danger to the other patrons other than the shooting," Sgt. Amar Gandhi told the news outlet.

The two people struck by gunfire were taken to a nearby hospital and are in critical condition. 

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the case.

The shooting happened in the midst of what was supposed to be a celebration for the Sikh community and the first of its kind at the Sacramento temple.