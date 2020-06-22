2 injured in shooting on I-80 in San Pablo

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting that injured two people Monday morning in San Pablo.

A gold Ford Fusion was struck by gunfire at around 4:35 a.m on eastbound I-80, west of San Pablo Dam Road, officials said.

Authorities say a male and a female were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were both transported to a local hospital for treatment.

CHP has not provided a suspect or vehicle description, nor have they announced a potential motive for the shooting.

The investigation is active and anyone with related information is asked to call the CHP Investigation Tipline at 707-917-4491.

