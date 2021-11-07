2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Oakley birthday party

An argument at a birthday party in Oakley led to a shooting that left two men dead and two other people injured Saturday night, police said. A 22-year-old man known to the four victims is in police custody.

Officers responded about 9:20 p.m. to a shooting at a home on Malicoat Avenue, where a party was held for family and other guests, Oakley police said Sunday.

Callers reported to police that females were heard screaming amid gunfire.

Two men died at the scene despite efforts to revive them. They were identified as a 44-year-old Hispanic man from Brentwood and a 28-year-old African American man from Vallejo/Brentwood.

Two other people, identified as a 53-year-old Hispanic man from Antioch and a 60-year-old Hispanic woman from Oakley, were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

It's still not clear what prompted the shooting. Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to members of the public.