2 men arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle, tools from cemetery

Antioch police arrested two men for allegedly breaking into Oak View Cemetery overnight and stealing a utility vehicle and tools.

Police said they noticed "suspicious activity" on Minaker Drive late Tuesday night, according to the Antioch police Facebook page. An SUV was parked in the roadway towing a utility vehicle on a trailer.

Investigators found a lock cut on the cemetery gate and determined the vehicle and tools found in the SUV were allegedly stolen from the cemetery. Two men were arrested and taken to county jail on suspicion of theft.



Police officers arrested two men in Antioch, Calif., on Jan. 10, 2023. The two men are suspected of stealing a utility vehicle and tools from a local cemetery. (Antioch Police Department via Bay City News)



