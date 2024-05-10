2 women found shot to death in San Lorenzo home

article

Authorities are investigating the killings of two women found dead inside their shared San Lorenzo home.

Deputies found the victims on May 4 during a wellness check at their residence in the 15000 block of Dermody Avenue, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. They were shot to death.

Featured article

Officials said the double homicide likely occurred on or around May 1.

The identities of the victims, who are both in their 30s, have not been released.

Concerns were raised by family members of both victims after they failed to respond to phone calls or text messages, prompting deputies' visit to the home.

Sheriff's officials said a person of interest is in custody. They have not ruled that person a suspect.

No further details have been released.