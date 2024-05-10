Expand / Collapse search

2 women found shot to death in San Lorenzo home

By KTVU Staff
Published  May 10, 2024 5:38pm PDT
San Lorenzo
KTVU FOX 2
article

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two women found inside a San Lorenzo home on May 1, 2024.

SAN LORENZO, Calif. - Authorities are investigating the killings of two women found dead inside their shared San Lorenzo home.

Deputies found the victims on May 4 during a wellness check at their residence in the 15000 block of Dermody Avenue, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. They were shot to death.

Officials said the double homicide likely occurred on or around May 1.

The identities of the victims, who are both in their 30s, have not been released.

Concerns were raised by family members of both victims after they failed to respond to phone calls or text messages, prompting deputies' visit to the home.

Sheriff's officials said a person of interest is in custody. They have not ruled that person a suspect.

No further details have been released.