27-year-old man wounded in San Mateo shooting

San Mateo police continue to investigate a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in which a 27-year-old was wounded.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of College Avenue at about 3 p.m. Thursday on a report of a person requesting assistance from police.

Upon arrival, officers located the 27-year-old man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The officers provided first aid on the victim, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

His current condition is unknown.

During the investigation, police determined this was an isolated and targeted incident.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to this shooting is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Kurt Rodenspiel at (650) 522-7662 or by email at KRodenspiel@cityofsanmateo.org.

Tips can be submitted to https://www.cityofsanmateo.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-4-4/Report-a-Tip-To-SMPD-83-83, or by calling (650) 522-7676.

