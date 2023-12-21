3 cats die in Berkeley house fire, 3 people displaced

Three cats died and three people were displaced during an early Thursday morning fire in Berkeley, fire crews told KTVU.

According to the Berkeley Fire Department, firefighters raced out to a two-story home on the 2300 block of 7th Street at Channing Way at 5:30 a.m.

There was heavy smoke and a fire coming from the basement.

Residents reported hearing explosions.

Crews said they knocked down the fire in 20 minutes. The blaze was under control at 6:15 a.m.

There were no injuries to any firefighters or the one adult or two children in the house, but the home is no longer inhabitable, firefighters said.

In addition, firefighters said the family's three cats died.

The cause is under investigation.