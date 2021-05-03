Expand / Collapse search

4 people arrested following stabbing in Fremont

By KTVU Staff
FREMONT, Calif. - Police arrested four people after a stabbing in Fremont Sunday night, authorities said. 

At around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the 4900 block of Stevenson on a report of a stabbing involving eight people. 

"All involved parties have been identified and are either in-custody or at a hospital under police observation," police said in a statement. 

Two teens and two adult males were arrested.  

Authorities have not said what led up to the stabbing, but said the incident does not appear to be gang-related.