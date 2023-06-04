42-year-old man arrested for 20 counts of sexual assault against minor

A 42-year-old Millbrae man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old family member numerous times, announced the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators first prompted an investigation in April after hearing an 11-year-old child was sexually assaulted by a family member for four months.

Deputies identified the suspect as Di Li, and issued a $2 million arrest warrant against him. He was arrested in San Francisco and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.

Anyone with more information about the assaults are urged to contact Detective Piper at 650-363-4062 JPiper@smcgov.org or Detective Pitts at 650-363-4060 Npitts@smcgov.org.