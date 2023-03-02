46-year-old skier dies at Tahoe Resort after being found buried under snow

A skier at the Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe has died after falling into a well and being buried under snow, according to a local report.

The 46-year-old from New York was on an "expert trail" near Roundabout, according to Heavenly Ski Patrol officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCRA reported the skier was named Wesley Whalen and that his body was sent to the El Dorado County coroner. KCRA also provided a statement from the resort and its vice president and chief operating officer:

"Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends," said Tom Fortune, VP and COO of Heavenly Mountain Resort.