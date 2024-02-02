49ers taking the entire organization, from office staff to interns, to the Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers will fly the entire organization — from front office executives to interns — to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

Multiple charter jets will make the trip for the Feb. 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, owner Jed York announced on Thursday.

It's not exactly clear how many people that will entail or what the final bill will be.

But front and center on the 49ers website is a section that says: "At the heart of that success is the unwavering dedication and passion of our incredible staff. Each member of our team plays a crucial role … and it is their hard work, innovation, and collaborative spirit that drive our success."

The statement goes on: "Our organization is not just a company; it is a community that extends beyond our walls and resonates in the lives of our fans."

It's not the first time the team has been this generous.

In 2020, the San Francisco 49ers flew its entire front office staff and their families to Miami to cheer the team on to victory in Super Bowl LIV.