49ers won't wear throwback jerseys at Super Bowl
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The San Francisco 49ers will wear traditional road attire - not their throwback jerseys - in Super Bowl LIV, reports NFL.com.
The Niners will don white jerseys with gold pants when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 in Miami, the team confirmed Monday.
The Athletic had first reported that Richard Sherman had wanted to wear an all-white 1994 throwback uniform, the same outfit they wore in the team's week 17 win in Seattle on Nov. 24 that clinched the NFC West title.
For superstitious 49ers fans: The team has twice worn the white jersey/gold pant combination during Super Bowls — and San Francisco has won both.
The Chiefs, the designated home team, will wear their dark jerseys, NFL.com reports.
San Francisco received permission to wear the '94 throwbacks for their Week 17 game against the Seahawks, but they won't be wearing them for SuperBowl LIV.