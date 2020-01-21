49ers won't wear throwback jerseys at Super Bowl

article

The San Francisco 49ers will wear traditional road attire - not their throwback jerseys - in Super Bowl LIV, reports NFL.com.

The Niners will don white jerseys with gold pants when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 in Miami, the team confirmed Monday.

The Athletic had first reported that Richard Sherman had wanted to wear an all-white 1994 throwback uniform, the same outfit they wore in the team's week 17 win in Seattle on Nov. 24 that clinched the NFC West title.

For superstitious 49ers fans: The team has twice worn the white jersey/gold pant combination during Super Bowls — and San Francisco has won both.

The Chiefs, the designated home team, will wear their dark jerseys, NFL.com reports.